Africa: IFRC Continues Delivering Operational Materials for the Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

press release

Bunia/Nairobi/Geneva, 22 June 2026 - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) continues to deliver essential materials to areas affected by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is prepositioning supplies in neighboring countries (Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and South Sudan) as part of a 2.9 million CHF supply chain operation.

Since the declaration of the outbreak, the IFRC has delivered 23 Safe and Dignified Burial (SDB) kits, which can support over 450 burials, and over 300 body bags, in addition to the essential supplies prepositioned in the area. These early deliveries faced the complexities of testing new supply chain corridors, given the remote geography of the area, security challenges, the closure of local airports, and the complex status of the road network.

As needs are growing, the supply chain operation is scaling up. By the first half of July, the IFRC estimates the delivery of a total of 181 SDB kits (supporting over 3,600 burials), 16,450 body bags, 550 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, and 24 vehicles in DRC and neighboring countries.

These shipments will arrive in phases in Entebbe International airport, in Uganda, and in Jomo Kenyatta International airport in Nairobi and will then be transported via land to Bunia, Ituri province; a trip that can last over seven days.

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Safe and Dignified Burial and PPE kits, as well as body bags, are not just operational goods, but frontline public health tools that protect health experts, Red Cross volunteers, and communities from the spreading of the virus. Importantly, they are also an act of respect for families in their most painful moments. Getting these supplies to Red Cross teams in eastern DRC is critical to allow them to safely and respectfully serve their communities.

The IFRC calls on the international community, donors and partners to support the regional emergency appeal to ensure that communities in DRC and across the region receive the full scope of life-saving assistance they urgently need.