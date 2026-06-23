Somalia: Somaliland Prepares Grand Welcome for President After Historic Israel Visit

Hargeisa — Somaliland's capital, Hargeisa, is preparing to welcome President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) home on Tuesday following his landmark state visit to Israel, a trip widely regarded as one of the most significant diplomatic missions in Somaliland's modern history.

Across major roads and intersections in the capital, large government-themed billboards have been erected showcasing key moments from the President's visit, including meetings with senior Israeli leaders and the signing of cooperation agreements between Somaliland and Israel.

The public displays, which began appearing ahead of the President's arrival, celebrate what supporters describe as a major diplomatic breakthrough and a new chapter in Somaliland's international engagement.

One billboard features President Irro alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the signing of a bilateral agreement and carries the message:

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"The people of the Republic of Somaliland thank the Government and people of Israel for the recognition they have granted to their country."

Another prominently displayed message states:

"The President of the Republic of Somaliland laid the foundation for Israel's recognition of Somaliland."

A separate billboard showing President Irro meeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog describes the visit as:

"A victory for Somaliland's diplomacy."

The displays reflect growing public interest in the outcomes of the visit, which included meetings with Israeli political leaders, lawmakers, ministers, business executives and investors.

During the visit, Somaliland and Israel discussed expanding cooperation in areas including trade, investment, agriculture, water management, energy, technology, education and regional security.

The visit also saw President Irro received at the Knesset and participate in a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening relations between Somaliland and Israel.

Regional analysts said the visit marked one of Somaliland's most significant diplomatic engagements in recent years, helping increase its international visibility and potentially opening new avenues for economic and political cooperation.

Ahead of the President's return, welcome messages have appeared across Hargeisa, while preparations are underway for an official reception expected to draw government officials, political leaders and members of the public.

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The billboards' message of appreciation toward Israel has attracted particular attention, underscoring the significance many Somalilanders attach to the growing relationship between the two sides and the diplomatic progress achieved during the visit.

President Irro is expected to arrive in Hargeisa on June 23 following the conclusion of the historic mission, which supporters say has strengthened Somaliland's international outreach and expanded opportunities for future cooperation.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.