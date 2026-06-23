Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party Wins Landslide

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party has secured a commanding mandate to form the country's next government after the National Election Board officially announced the final results of the 7th General Election.

The final results, released on Monday by National Election Board of Ethiopia, confirmed a decisive victory for the Prosperity Party in elections for the House of People's Representatives and Regional State Councils, giving the ruling party a dominant majority across federal and regional institutions.

In a statement following the announcement, the party welcomed the outcome as a renewed vote of confidence from the Ethiopian people and pledged to deepen democratic governance, accelerate economic development, and strengthen national unity.

The election saw participation from more than 54 million registered voters, with authorities and observers describing the process as peaceful and orderly in most parts of the country.

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Prosperity Party thanked voters, election officials, political parties, observers, security institutions and international partners for their role in ensuring the successful conduct of the polls.

"The trust placed in us by the Ethiopian people is both an honor and a responsibility," the party said, adding that it would approach its new mandate with humility and a renewed commitment to public service.

The party described the election as an important milestone in Ethiopia's democratic development, saying the peaceful completion of the vote reflected growing confidence in the country's democratic institutions and demonstrated Africa's capacity to advance home-grown democratic systems.

With a fresh electoral mandate, the ruling party said it would focus on expanding economic opportunities, improving living standards and delivering inclusive growth across the country.

Among its priorities for the next term are strengthening the rule of law, addressing the cost of living, improving food security, creating jobs for young people and accelerating Ethiopia's economic transformation agenda.

The party also pledged to modernize public services through digital reforms, combat corruption, reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies and support the ongoing national dialogue process aimed at promoting peace and national consensus.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Prosperity Party have governed Ethiopia since 2019, overseeing major economic reforms, infrastructure development and digital transformation initiatives while also navigating political and security challenges.

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The final election results clear the way for the formation of a new federal government, with the Prosperity Party expected to continue implementing its development agenda under a renewed mandate from voters.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)