Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Gedion Calls for Urgent Global Climate Action At London Climate Week

Addis Ababa — __Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, Gedion Timothewos, has called for stronger international cooperation and more ambitious climate action, warning that increasingly extreme weather events highlight the urgent need for a coordinated global response.

Speaking during London Climate Action Week, Gedion noted that the United Kingdom is experiencing what is expected to be one of the hottest weeks on record, describing it as a stark reminder of the accelerating impacts of climate change.

"From what I hear, this week will be among the hottest on record in London. I don't know if we will be able to continue wearing our suits for the rest of the week," he remarked, using the unusual heat as an illustration of the growing climate challenge facing countries around the world.

The Foreign Minister stressed that such developments underscore the necessity of credible and collective climate action, emphasizing that no nation can effectively address the crisis in isolation.

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He called on governments, institutions, experts, and stakeholders attending the event to work together in developing practical and innovative solutions capable of delivering global impact.

Gedion expressed hope that discussions during London Climate Action Week would foster stronger partnerships and generate forward-looking strategies to address climate-related challenges, enhance resilience, and support sustainable development worldwide.

"We must pool our resources, our collective knowledge, and our shared determination to develop smart solutions that work for the entire globe," he said.

Gedion's remarks reaffirm Ethiopia's commitment to advancing international climate cooperation and underscore the growing global consensus that confronting climate change requires collective action, shared responsibility, and sustained leadership at all levels.

The minister joined a distinguished panel of international climate leaders that included Rachel Kyte, Samed Ağirbaş, and Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas.

Gedion also participated in discussions in his capacity as President-Designate of COP32, highlighting Ethiopia's increasing engagement in shaping the global climate agenda and the Green Legacy Initiative success story.

As part of the week's activities, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) partnered with the Green Finance Institute (GFI) to host London Climate Action Week: Finance Live, a daily broadcast spotlighting key conversations on climate finance, investment, and sustainable development.

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Opening the programme, Jane Goodland emphasized the importance of convening global leaders from business, finance, and government to deepen collaboration and mobilize capital toward a more sustainable and resilient global economy.

Meanwhile, Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas highlighted the growing significance of London Climate Action Week as a platform for connecting policymakers, investors, and corporations to identify practical pathways for unlocking investment in critical infrastructure, emerging technologies, and climate solutions capable of delivering both global and local impact.

Held annually in June, London Climate Action Week is one of the world's largest independent climate gatherings, bringing together investors, financial institutions, businesses, policymakers, researchers, and civil society leaders to advance climate action at both local and global levels.

This year's programme, hosted by Axel Threlfall, features more than 40 leading voices from across climate and nature finance, public policy, economics, and business, reflecting the growing momentum behind efforts to accelerate the transition toward a sustainable future.

ENA learned that the discussions highlighted a shared commitment among global leaders to transform climate ambition into concrete action, reinforcing the importance of international solidarity, innovation, and investment in addressing one of humanity's most pressing challenges.