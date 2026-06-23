Somalia: Israeli Foreign Ministry Debunks Turkish Journalist Ragip Soylu's Fake and Misleading Somaliland Report

Hargeisa — Israel's Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed as "fake news" a report by Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu alleging that Israeli troops had been deployed to Somaliland following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The ministry issued the denial through its official X account, reposting Soylu's claim and labeling it "FAKE NEWS."

Soylu, a journalist with Middle East Eye, had earlier claimed on X that Israel had deployed troops to Somaliland as part of bilateral security arrangements, citing an unnamed senior Somali official.

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The post alleged that approximately 50 Israeli soldiers had been stationed in Somaliland following Israel's recognition of the country. To support the claim, Soylu used a photograph of Somaliland National Army personnel taken during the annual May 18 Independence Day military parade in Hargeisa, presenting the troops in the image as Israeli soldiers deployed in Somaliland.

The use of the photograph was widely criticized on social media as misleading and constituting misinformation, as the image in fact showed members of Somaliland's own armed forces rather than Israeli soldiers.

However, Israel's Foreign Ministry publicly rejected the claim, making clear that the report was inaccurate.

The controversy has renewed scrutiny of Soylu's reporting on Somaliland-Israel relations. In recent months, the Turkish journalist has repeatedly published reports alleging Israeli military and strategic activities in Somaliland, coverage that critics say seeks to undermine the growing partnership between Somaliland and Israel and fuel regional speculation.

Somaliland and Israel have in recent months significantly expanded diplomatic, economic and strategic cooperation following President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro's historic visit to Israel, opening what both sides have described as a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The Foreign Ministry's public denial marked a significant rebuttal of claims alleging an Israeli military presence in Somaliland and reaffirmed the importance of relying on verified information regarding relations between the two countries.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.