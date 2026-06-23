Somalia: Israeli Foreign Ministry Debunks Turkish Journalist Ragip Soylu's Fake and Misleading Somaliland Report

22 June 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — Israel's Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed as "fake news" a report by Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu alleging that Israeli troops had been deployed to Somaliland following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The ministry issued the denial through its official X account, reposting Soylu's claim and labeling it "FAKE NEWS."

Soylu, a journalist with Middle East Eye, had earlier claimed on X that Israel had deployed troops to Somaliland as part of bilateral security arrangements, citing an unnamed senior Somali official.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The post alleged that approximately 50 Israeli soldiers had been stationed in Somaliland following Israel's recognition of the country. To support the claim, Soylu used a photograph of Somaliland National Army personnel taken during the annual May 18 Independence Day military parade in Hargeisa, presenting the troops in the image as Israeli soldiers deployed in Somaliland.

The use of the photograph was widely criticized on social media as misleading and constituting misinformation, as the image in fact showed members of Somaliland's own armed forces rather than Israeli soldiers.

However, Israel's Foreign Ministry publicly rejected the claim, making clear that the report was inaccurate.

The controversy has renewed scrutiny of Soylu's reporting on Somaliland-Israel relations. In recent months, the Turkish journalist has repeatedly published reports alleging Israeli military and strategic activities in Somaliland, coverage that critics say seeks to undermine the growing partnership between Somaliland and Israel and fuel regional speculation.

Somaliland and Israel have in recent months significantly expanded diplomatic, economic and strategic cooperation following President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro's historic visit to Israel, opening what both sides have described as a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The Foreign Ministry's public denial marked a significant rebuttal of claims alleging an Israeli military presence in Somaliland and reaffirmed the importance of relying on verified information regarding relations between the two countries.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.