South Africa: From DJ Gogo to Mayor? Zille Chases 500,000 Votes for a Majority

22 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

After nine months of canoes, potholes and viral videos, Helen Zille's campaign is entering a more serious phase. The DA believes 500,000 votes could deliver an outright majority in Johannesburg - but low voter registration and voter apathy may prove the biggest obstacles.

On the campaign trail for nine months now, the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, has changed persona.

From the Margaret Thatcher-style leader who ran the DA with an iron fist and who wrote a book against 'woke-ism', the political ideology under attack by the white right everywhere, Zille is now DJ Gogo, who wants to run Joburg. In a rather nice leather jacket and GOAT T-shirt combo, as a DJ dancing in the city's clubland, you can ring the changes. Joburg is a party, woke and progressive city, so a persona change was deftly executed.

Her innovative campaign uses skits and clever memes to highlight the collapsed service delivery in the city. She's canoed in flooded roads, fished in abandoned and decayed public swimming pools and ziplined over plentiful dongas that make mobility a real hassle.

On The Common Sense podcast, she said that the party could achieve an overall majority of about a million votes (two per voter), and recently said the DA needed 470,000 votes to win. Earlier, Zille told Daily Maverick that the aim was to be the largest party in Johannesburg after the 4 November election so that she could become...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.