South Africa: Madlanga Commission Reveals Cocaine Video 'Linking' Matlala and Van Wyk to Drug Dealings

A video screened at the Madlanga Commission suggests Vusimuzi Matlala and Mike van Wyk's involvement in cocaine trafficking, intertwining their business network with high-profile corruption.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has screened a video, allegedly sent by organised crime accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala to his associate Mike van Wyk, showing someone weighing cocaine bricks.

The video shows white bricks of suspected cocaine being placed on an electric scale, positioned on a glass table top. In all, there are five bricks, each wrapped in plastic.

It is evidence that goes to the heart of what the Madlanga commission is investigating - that a drug cartel infiltrated the state.

The video shown at the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 22 June 2026, allegedly connects Matlala and a business associate of his, Van Wyk, to cocaine dealings.

The commission heard on Monday of other communications that connect Van Wyk to a mining boss previously linked to the Guptas, who are accused of driving State Capture during Jacob Zuma's presidency.

Different forms of evidence now put to the commission suggest that this web stretches out much further and ties together business figures and sectors that include the metro policing in Ekurhuleni and elements of the security industry.

How Mike van Wyk and Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala are connected:Van Wyk founded the company Medicare 24 Holdings and Public. Matlala created a franchise...