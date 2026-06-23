South Africa: SAPS Launches R600m Operation to Counter Anti-Immigrant Unrest Ahead of 30 June Deadline

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said the special operation against efforts to destabilise the country is costing taxpayers more than R600m.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has issued a firm warning to those contemplating acts of lawlessness during anti-immigrant protests on 30 June, saying violence will not be tolerated and no one is allowed to participate in protest action armed.

"Our message is clear: Everyone has the constitutional right to protest peacefully and within the confines of the law. However, criminality, intimidation, violence, the destruction of property and any attempt to undermine public safety will not be tolerated," Cachalia said at a press conference on Monday, 22 June.

"We have been hesitant for too long to speak clearly on this matter. There is no reason why anybody should come to protest with any kind of instrument which could be used as a weapon.

"We are giving a clear message today that people should participate in protest action unarmed."

Read more As hate edges South Africa towards bloodshed, the state seems half asleep June 14, 2026 Cachalia, together with Defence Minister Angie Motshekga and the acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, addressed the media on preparations ahead of the 30 June deadline that has been set by anti-immigrant groups.

This...