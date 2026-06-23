Tanzania: President Ndaitwah Departs Tanzania After Completing a Three-Day State Visit

Dar es Salaam — The President Namibia, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has departed Tanzania after successfully concluding her three-day State Visit to the country, which took place from 19 to 21 June 2026.

At Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, President Nandi-Ndaitwah was seen off by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, alongside other government leaders, diplomats, and senior officials.

During her visit, President Ndaitwah held official talks with the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, aimed at strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, agriculture, energy, and social development.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of African solidarity in addressing development challenges and the evolving global economic landscape.

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President Nandi-Ndaitwah participated in the opening of the Tanzania-Namibia Business Forum, which brought together business leaders and investors from both countries to explore new opportunities for trade and investment.

She also visited several sites of historical significance, including Magomeni in Mikumi and Kongwa in Dodoma Region, places closely linked to Namibia's history and the liberation struggles of Southern Africa.

The visit has left a significant mark on the strengthening of diplomatic, economic, and social relations between Tanzania and Namibia. Leaders of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of agreements and directives reached during the visit, with the aim of benefiting the peoples of both nations and preserving the longstanding legacy of friendship and cooperation between Tanzania and Namibia.