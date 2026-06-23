Mauritius: Renewed Momentum - Mauritius Expands Its Footprint in Russia

Russia is back in the spotlight as Mauritius steps up its efforts to capture growth in one of its most promising long-haul markets. Russia is firmly back on Mauritius' tourism. As visitor arrivals from the Russian Federation continue to climb, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has intensified its efforts in the market through a high-profile roadshow in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, reaffirming the destination's commitment to one of its most resilient long-haul source markets.

The timing could not be better. Between January and April 2026, Mauritius welcomed 13,544 Russian visitors, up 7.9% compared to the same period in 2025. Growth was even more pronounced during the first quarter, with arrivals rising by 15.9%, from 9,860 visitors in 2025 to 11,551 in 2026.

These figures confirm what many industry professionals already know: despite global challenges and changing travel patterns, Russian travellers continue to view Mauritius as a highly desirable destination for luxury holidays, family getaways, wellness escapes and exclusive beach experiences.

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To capitalise on this momentum, as part of a strategic initiative spearheaded by M. Benoit Harter, Director of the MTPA, the Authority organised a two-city roadshow from 17 to 19 June 2026, bringing Mauritius directly to the heart of the Russian travel trade. Hosted at the Hotel Continental in Moscow and the Hotel Wawelberg in Saint Petersburg, the events gathered more than 100 participants, including leading tour operators, travel agents, MICE specialists, concierges, media representatives and tourism stakeholders.

Reinforcing Visibility and Building Partnerships

The Mauritian delegation featured some of the island's most prominent tourism brands, including Heritage & Veranda Resorts, Sunlife Hotels, Shangri-La Le Touessrok Mauritius, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort, The Lux Collective, the Association des Hôtels de Charme, as well as destination management companies Happy Planet DMC, Luxe Voyage, Emotions DMC, Promotour, Hello Islands DMC and Rudolf Reisen, and the Emirates office based in Russia.

Participants unanimously welcomed the MTPA's return to the market, viewing the initiative as a strong signal of Mauritius' renewed commitment to fostering partnerships and driving growth in the region. The positive reception underscored the destination's enduring appeal and the industry's confidence in the market's long-term potential.

Speaking about this and the coming initiatives, M. Benoit Harter, Director of the MTPA stated "The MTPA is fully committed to delivering on its mandate. Transforming the institution is not optional- it is essential. Change will inevitably challenge established habits and may not please everyone, but we are here to fulfill a mission, not to preserve the status quo. Our priority is clear: reposition Mauritius as a leading destination, rebuild strong partnerships, strengthen the tourism ecosystem, and ensure that the ultimate beneficiary of these efforts is the country itself."

Beyond relationship-building, the roadshow served as a strategic platform to reinforce Mauritius' visibility, showcase new tourism experiences and position the island as a premium destination capable of meeting evolving traveller expectations.

Perhaps most importantly, the initiative coincides with a major development that is expected to reshape Mauritius' accessibility from Russia.

Ethiopian Airlines Opens New Growth Opportunities

After several years of reduced visibility and limited connectivity, Mauritius is set to receive a significant boost. Traditionally, Russian travellers reached Mauritius via major Middle Eastern hubs, particularly Dubai and Riyadh, with connections operated by Emirates. Other popular routing options include transit through Istanbul with Turkish Airlines.

New flights, new momentum, Mauritius eyes Russian Market growth through the launch of Ethiopian Airlines' new service between Addis Ababa and Mauritius in July 2026. The route will offer convenient connections from Moscow and other Russian cities through Ethiopian Airlines' extensive network, creating new opportunities to stimulate demand and facilitate travel to the island.

For Mauritius, the new connection represents far more than an additional flight. It signals renewed accessibility, stronger market confidence and a valuable opportunity to rebuild momentum in a market that has historically delivered high-value visitors.

As global competition intensifies, connectivity remains one of the most powerful drivers of tourism growth. Combined with encouraging arrival figures and proactive trade engagement, the Ethiopian Airlines service provides Mauritius with a timely opportunity to strengthen its position in Russia and unlock fresh growth potential.

With demand rising, partnerships deepening and connectivity improving, Mauritius is sending a clear message to the Russian market: the island is open, accessible and ready to welcome a new generation of travellers.

From the Golden Eye to the Golden Hour : Mauritius Strengthens Tourism Ties in London

Strong demand for Mauritius carried into 2026, with tourism arrivals rising 6.8% in Q1 to 348,445 visitors, up from 326,389 a year earlier, signalling sustained momentum for the destination. Building on this growth, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) in the presence of his chairman Dinesh Burrenchobay, alongside Air Mauritius, is intensifying its international outreach to strengthen Mauritius' visibility and reinforce air connectivity to the island.

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This week in London, the two partners are hosting a high-level press conference at the iconic Royal Automobile Club, bringing together leading British travel media to re-energise the UK market--one of Mauritius' most strategic source markets. At the heart of the campaign, "From the Golden Eye to the Golden Hour" under the unifying slogan "We are Mauritius," is a sharp, emotionally driven narrative bridge: from the urban energy of London's skyline to the natural glow of Mauritian sunsets. The concept playfully references the London Eye while evoking the island's signature "golden hour" landscapes.

A distinctive dodo mascot guides a British family from the UK capital to Mauritius' beaches, transforming the journey into a storytelling device that blends culture, aspiration, and travel emotion, thus positioning Mauritius not just as a destination, but as an experience.

Beyond branding, the initiative reflects a wider strategic push led by MTPA Chairman Dinesh Burrenchobay to deepen airline partnerships, expand market presence, and convert growing demand into sustained visitor growth.

Further details on upcoming collaborations and market development initiatives are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, as Mauritius sharpens its global tourism strategy for the next phase of expansion.