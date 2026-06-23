Namibia's Road Funders Sailing Amid Rough Seas ... RFA Determined to Deliver On Mandate

The Road Fund Administration (RFA), despite recent decreases in its revenue streams, continues to execute its mandate. The company relies primarily on fuel levies, but rising fuel efficiency and the introduction of electric vehicles, amongst others, have led to a steady decline in this revenue stream.

RFA CEO Ali Ipinge said the company had already considered different models of optimising its revenue base prior to the recent drastic decline in fuel levies earnings.

It is such strategies that have kept the company afloat and allowed it to flawlessly execute its mandate and enforce compliance with statutory bodies, amongst others.

The RFA was established on 1 April 2000. Its establishment was part of Namibia's road sector reforms introduced during the 1990s to modernise the financing and management of road infrastructure.

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Before these reforms, road infrastructure was funded mainly through general taxation, with priorities determined through government budget allocations. As the road network expanded and demand for reliable infrastructure increased, the need for a more sustainable and transparent funding model emerged.

The reforms created dedicated institutions within the sector: the Road Fund Administration (RFA) to establish and manage the Road User Charging System (RUCS) and administer the Road Fund, and the Roads Authority (RA) to manage the national road network. As a result, road users now contribute directly to the funding, maintenance, and rehabilitation of Namibia's road network.

By leveraging past successes, including strengthened Road Fund solvency and advanced ICT integrations, the RFA aims to embrace its mandate of developing and enforcing a comprehensive logistics and transport strategy.

According to its current Intergrated Stratergic Bussiness Plan (ISBP), covering the period 2024-2029, the expansion on the strategy aligns with global transportation trends and synchronises with national development plans, positioning the RFA to contribute significantly to Namibia's emergence as a regional logistics hub.

At the heart of the strategy is a framework built around key principles: economic sustainability; environmental responsibility; social inclusivity; and strong governance. These principles guide the organisation's operations, focusing on driving innovation and strengthening research capabilities.

Ipinge said deliberate strategies in operations procedures, management and revenue collection models have led the company to scale up its revenue over the years. Some 12 years ago, the RFA revenue book stood at around N$1.6 billion, but this has now been scaled up threefold to N$4.8 billion.

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"We are doing well in scaling up our revenue despite a challenging industry. I tend to believe that we can even shorten the scaling-up period. We need to say, for instance, that by the year 2029, the company should be able to generate revenue in the order of N$7 billion, if not more," he said.

RFA's funding model is, in addition to fuel levies, also derived from annual motor vehicle licence and registration fees, cross-border charges, mass distance charges (local and foreign), abnormal load fees and road-carrier permits.

Namibia consistently ranks as having the best road network in Africa and is renowned for its world-class highway infrastructure. A combination of active maintenance and government investment has positioned Namibia at the top of the continent's rankings. The country consistently outperforms developed African nations like Egypt and Benin with an index score of 5.57 out of 7. Globally, Namibia ranks in the top 25 (around 22nd-23rd), outperforming economic powerhouses such as China, Italy, and India.

In addition, well-maintained gravel and paved roads make the country a premier destination for self-drive tours.

Ipinge is confident that the RFA will continue delivering on its mandate and will even grow its revenue in the coming years.

"With all strategies we continue to put in place, the RFA is in a good position to do well on the execution of its mandate. We will continue delivering despite the challenges we face," he said.

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