Namibia: Oil Discovery Not the Real Achievement

A petroleum province can be lost long before a single cargo sails.

Namibia's real task is not simply to celebrate the Orange Basin, but to govern it before momentum hardens into habit.

And discovery is not the achievement.

Discovery only creates the possibility of achievement.

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The real test is whether Namibia can understand what kind of resources it has actually found, and whether the state can build the institutional, technical and commercial discipline needed to shape outcomes before project momentum begins to shape them instead.

"'Tis easier to prevent bad habits than to break them," Benjamin Franklin said in 'Poor Richard's Almanack' (1745).

Every rising petroleum state believes, at least for a while, that it has arrived at history's lucky hour. The discoveries are large, the world is paying attention, global majors are flying in and out of Windhoek, Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, and every conversation seems to begin with promise.

Namibia now stands squarely in that moment. Venus, Mopane, Graff, Jonker, Capricornus and Volans have changed the country's energy map.

Kudu, long stationary but never irrelevant, may now appear poised to move with new direction. The Orange Basin is being discussed in the same breath as the most exciting frontier provinces in the world.

The calamity in the Middle East adds to the excitement. But that is precisely why this is the dangerous stage.

It is easier to build excitement than institutions. It is easier to announce discoveries than to govern their consequences.

CLARITY IS CRUCIAL

The first discipline for Namibia is, therefore, not celebration, but clarity.

This is not yet a settled province of booked producing reserves in the old-fashioned sense. It is an emerging province of highly promising, but still maturing, discoveries of different kinds.

Venus has been described publicly as light oil with associated gas. Volans has been declared a rich gas-condensate discovery. Kudu remains the country's long-known standalone gas anchor, now being revisited with fresh commercial thinking.

Shell's Orange Basin campaign delivered hydrocarbons too, but also showed that not every discovery converts neatly into a commercial development.

Namibia is, therefore, not dealing with one tidy resource story. It is dealing with multiple resource types, fluid systems and commercial pathways at once.

That distinction matters more than it may first appear. The institutional architecture for an oil-led offshore province is not identical to the one required for a gas-rich or condensate-rich future.

A country that does not understand what kind of molecules it has found can easily drift into confused policy: treating associated gas like standalone gas, treating all discoveries as though they support the same infrastructure logic, or speaking loosely of 'oil and gas' while the real commercial and technical questions remain unresolved.

THE GIFT OF HINDSIGHT

This is where hindsight becomes an advantage.

Guyana's early offshore success gave it speed, but gas quickly introduced questions of sequencing, reinjection, pipeline timing and domestic market design.

Trinidad and Tobago's earlier rise into liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals and gas-based industry showed how a small country can build lasting value from gas, but also how later decline, contractual opacity, weak pricing discipline and institutional drift can slowly hollow out those gains.

Suriname remains a reminder that a discovery province has more than one future available to it. Mozambique, Tanzania, Senegal, Mauritania and Angola each offer their own lessons about scale, timing, gas policy, infrastructure and state capability.

Namibia has the benefit of being able to study all of that before its own architecture hardens.

The lesson is not that Namibia should become timid. It is that policy must arrive before momentum hardens into habit.

Regulators must be technically strong before the project queue becomes unmanageable.

The national oil company must know what kind of partner it is trying to become.

The fiscal regime must distinguish clearly between upstream discovery excitement and downstream value capture.

And the public must be told, plainly, the difference between a discovery, a resource estimate, a commercial development concept and a booked reserve.

Without that honesty, applause takes the place of analysis, and a country begins making 20-year decisions in a five-year mood.

This is also where local content must be understood properly. At this stage, it should not be treated as a slogan or a percentage exercise.

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It should be seen as part of the wider question of state capability - whether Namibia can use early momentum to build supplier depth, workforce preparation, regulatory competence and real national participation rather than paper compliance.

That argument will come later in this series, but it begins here, with the same basic point: Institutions matter most before commercial structures become harder to change.

Namibia still has time to do this well. That is the good news. The harder truth is that this window does not remain open for long.

Once the first large developments are sanctioned, once export routes are chosen, and once commercial structures are embedded, course correction becomes far more difficult.

So the central point bears repeating: Namibia's offshore discoveries are real.

The opportunity is real. But the real task is not to celebrate the Orange Basin. It is to govern it before its success outruns the state's ability to shape it.

And that requires beginning with the most basic question of all: What exactly has Namibia found, and what kind of future does each kind of resource actually support?

- Anthony Paul is a senior energy policy and strategy adviser.