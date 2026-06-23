South Africa: Impeachment Committee Pushes Ahead Despite Ramaphosa's Bid to Stop It

Makashule Gana, chairperson of Parliament's Impeachment Committee, filed an affidavit on Monday opposing President Ramaphosa's urgent court application to freeze the inquiry.

The committee meets on Wednesday 24 June to set its terms of reference and begin appointing evidence leaders, despite the interdict application.

The chairperson of Parliament's Impeachment Committee has filed papers in court pushing back against President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to shut the inquiry down.

Makashule Gana confirmed on Monday that he filed an affidavit opposing Ramaphosa's urgent interdict application on behalf of the committee. The matter is set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on 15 and 16 July 2026.

"I confirm that today, Monday 22 June, that I have filed on behalf of the impeachment committee, an affidavit opposing the urgent application by President Ramaphosa to interdict the work of the committee," Gana said.

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Ramaphosa went to court earlier this month arguing he would suffer serious harm to his dignity and reputation if the inquiry continued before the court ruled on his separate legal challenge to the Phala Phala report that triggered it. That review has been fast-tracked to 2 to 4 September 2026. A successful interdict would park the committee until then.

Parliament's own lawyers have already told the committee the application is on shaky ground. Advocate William Mokhare told the committee last week that Ramaphosa went to the wrong court. The High Court cannot stop an order that came from the Constitutional Court, which sent the Phala Phala report to Parliament for consideration.

The committee is not waiting. Gana confirmed it will meet on Wednesday 24 June to consider its draft terms of reference and begin the process of appointing evidence leaders.

"The work of the committee continues," Gana said.

The Section 89 inquiry was triggered by a Constitutional Court order referring the Phala Phala report to Parliament. Ramaphosa has argued consistently that the process is flawed. The committee has consistently disagreed.