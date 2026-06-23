South Africa: Jub Jub Denies Gun As Court Confirms His Past Conviction Puts Him On a Tougher Charge

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye appeared at the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday, with the case postponed to 24 August 2026 for further investigation.

The court heard Maarohanye faces a Schedule 5 charge because of a culpable homicide conviction from 2010, when he killed four schoolchildren during a drag racing incident.

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye walked out of the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday with something to say -- and what he said contradicts what the National Prosecuting Authority has on record.

"There was no gun," Maarohanye told the media outside court.

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The NPA has confirmed that a pellet gun was seized from his home during the investigation into an alleged altercation with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale on 14 June 2026.

The matter could not proceed on Monday because investigations are still ongoing. It was postponed to 24 August 2026.

Inside court, the hearing confirmed that Maarohanye faces a Schedule 5 offence because of a previous conviction. That conviction is for culpable homicide.

In 2010, he killed four schoolchildren during a drag racing incident in Soweto. He was sentenced, and released on parole in 2017. He had disclosed the conviction to the Johannesburg High Court when he applied for urgent bail earlier this month.

Maarohanye currently faces two charges: discharging a firearm in a public place, and pointing anything likely to lead a person to believe it is a firearm. He remains on bail.

Speaking outside court, he said he was shocked by the allegations against him.

"I'm just shocked at the allegations that I kidnapped and that my girlfriend is dating an Uber driver," he said.

"In all cases, anything related to me, it's always God first."

He also pushed back on the framing of his case.

"I'm not a judge, I'm not a lawyer. I'm just an accused, just like any other black man," he said.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the authority remains committed to handling the matter without fear, favour or prejudice.