Namibia: Heavy Rains Force Road Closures in Llkharas

Heavy rainfall in the llKharas region has forced the temporary closure of several roads, with the Roads Authority urging motorists to exercise caution and use alternative routes where necessary.

In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said flooding and severe road damage have affected a number of roads across the region, prompting safety measures to protect road users.

"The RA is actively monitoring the affected areas and will undertake the necessary assessments and repairs as conditions permit," the statement says.

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The authority says road 212 (the C13) between Aussenkehr and Rosh Pinah has been closed to traffic due to flood-related damage.

Motorists travelling between the two areas have been advised to use the route through South Africa via the Swartkops border post until further notice.

Meanwhile, road 28 (the C12) near Naute Dam remains open, although the RA warns that severe washaways and slippery road conditions pose a risk to motorists.

A detour has been provided and drivers have been urged to obey road signs.

The RA also reports that road 27 (the C16) between Keetmanshoop and Aroab, as well as road 29 (the C17) between Keetmanshoop and Vaalgras remain open to traffic but have slippery road surfaces due to recent rainfall.

According to the RA, teams are actively monitoring the affected roads and will conduct assessments and repairs once conditions allow.