Southern Africa: SADC Organ Troika Extraordinary Summit Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Stability, and Regional Integration in Madagascar and the DR Congo

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) convened an Extraordinary Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, on 22 June 2026, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding peace, consolidating democracy, and promoting regional stability and integration.

The Summit was chaired by the Right Honourable Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana, Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, representing His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Summit was attended by the Organ Troika Member States, with Malawi serving as the current Chair, the Kingdom of Eswatini as the incoming Chair, and the United Republic of Tanzania as the outgoing Chair. The Right Honourable Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, His Excellency Mr. Russell M. Dlamini, represented His Majesty King Mswati III, Incoming Chairperson of the Organ. The Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Honourable Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi, represented Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania and Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ.

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Building on the decisions of the SADC Heads of State and Government meeting of 17 December 2025, which endorsed the deployment of missions to Madagascar and reinforced the roles of the SADC Secretariat, the Mediation Reference Group (MRG), and the Panel of Elders (PoE), the Summit welcomed the progress achieved in advancing dialogue and reconciliation. Since the December SADC Summit, the Panel of Elders has successfully undertaken three missions to the Republic of Madagascar from 26 January - 01 February 2026; from 23 February - 06 March 2026; and from 02 - 12 May 2026.

These missions were led by Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi and Head of Mission of the SADC Shuttle Diplomacy Missions, whose leadership has been instrumental in promoting trust and hope for lasting peace.

The missions also engaged with His Excellency Dr. Joaquim Alberto Chissano, former President of Mozambique and SADC Envoy to Madagascar, on the continued relevance of the 2011 Roadmap for Ending the Crisis in Madagascar in light of ongoing national processes. These efforts underscore SADC's collective resolve to reinstate its presence, strengthen interventions, and support peacebuilding initiatives in the Republic of Madagascar.

The Summit deliberated on the final report of the SADC Panel of Elders led by H.E. Dr. Banda, which will be presented by the Organ Chairperson to the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government for consideration.

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On the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Summit expressed deep concern over the resurgence of the Ebola outbreak in Eastern DRC and reaffirmed solidarity with the Congolese people. It further noted the deteriorating security situation in the region, warning that instability threatens both national peace and regional integration. The Summit urged all parties to uphold the Doha and Washington Accords, particularly the ceasefire provisions, and emphasized that Africa-led peace processes, complemented by international efforts, remain critical to achieving durable stability, resilience, and long-term peace.

To deepen engagement, the Summit proposed recommendations to be presented to the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government for consideration.