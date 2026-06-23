Sudan: TSC President Reaffirms National Principles and Calls for Unity to Confront Current Challenges

Rataj, Red Sea, June 22, 2026 (SUNA) -- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, visited the Rataj area in Red Sea State on Monday, accompanied by Red Sea State Wali Lieutenant General Mustafa Mohamed Nour and Commander of the Red Sea Military Zone, Lieutenant General Mahjoub Bushra.

Addressing citizens, community dignitaries, and local leaders, Al-Burhan reaffirmed the national principles aimed at extending security, achieving stability, and unifying ranks to confront current challenges.

He commended the significant national role played by the Bisharin and Rashaida tribes, noting that they represent an exemplary model of peaceful coexistence. He stressed that Sudan is a homeland that accommodates all its components, which have collectively contributed to its development.

The TSC President also praised the pivotal role of the native administration in mending the social fabric and promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, emphasizing that citizenship is the common bond uniting all Sudanese across the country's states.

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"Our primary objective at this stage is to defeat the enemy, which requires national unity and the concerted efforts of all to repel any external aggression. We will not allow those lying in wait to sow discord and destruction among us," he said.

Al-Burhan renewed the Armed Forces' and the government's firm commitment to combating all forms of security violations, collecting unlicensed weapons, and holding accountable anyone who extorts citizens or threatens their security.

"The state will not permit any individual or entity to take the law into its own hands or seek to obtain rights outside the legal framework. Any such actions will be met with firm and decisive measures," he added.

The TSC President further stated: "We reaffirm our full appreciation and respect for our neighbouring countries to the north and east, and we call on all citizens not to move towards the borders in a manner that could provoke any problems."

He added that the government had been following with concern reports of incidents along the border, stressing that it bears full responsibility for the care and protection of its citizens and will undertake the necessary investigations into those incidents.

Al-Burhan affirmed that the government would move urgently to regulate local markets and formalize the mining sector in the area to ensure optimal utilization of its resources, reiterating full support for the region in view of its vast potential and abundant resources, which constitute a fundamental pillar of the national economy.