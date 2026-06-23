Uganda: Museveni to Kalangala Voters - 'Send Us Nabayiga So We Can Sort All Your Mess'

President Museveni has called on voters in Kalangala District to elect National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer Idah Nabayiga in Wednesday's Woman Member of Parliament by-election, saying closer alignment with government would help address the district's long-standing development challenges.

Addressing a rally at Kibanga Playground in Kalangala Town Council on Monday, Museveni said the island district's needs require leaders who work directly with central government structures.

"Kalangala, you have a problem. You voted opposition. I don't know your MP, so who will present your issues because I don't speak with the opposition," he said.

"Send us Nabayiga, add her to Carol, Lugoloobi and Governor Lunkuse so that we can sort all your mess."

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Museveni said government plans to improve water transport on Lake Victoria by adding two ferries to strengthen connectivity within the island district.

He said one ferry will operate on the Kasenyi-Mweena-Lwanabatya route, while another will run from Entebbe-Nakiwogo to Kyamuswa and Lutoboka, aiming to improve inter-island movement.

"We want ferries that move from one island to another, not just from the mainland to the islands," he said.

The President also pledged to tarmac the Lutoboka-Kyamuswa road and address electricity shortages, particularly in Kyamuswa sub-region.

"Kyamuswa has no power. I will sit with the elected leaders, including Nabayiga, and we discuss the power issue," he said.

On education, Museveni said government will construct three secondary schools in sub-counties that currently lack government schools, while also prioritising the construction of a district referral hospital.

He further reiterated plans to revive the Kyamuswa oil palm project, saying the Shs50 billion allocation remains available.

"The Shs50 billion for the Kyamuswa project is still intact. We shall work with the NRM MPs to ensure that the project is rejuvenated," he said.

Museveni also highlighted tourism potential in Kalangala, saying improved infrastructure would attract investment and create opportunities for local residents.

"We shall construct roads, power and water systems so that rich people can come here and spend their money," he said, urging locals to also benefit by supplying agricultural products such as eggs and milk.

He encouraged residents to diversify into commercial agriculture, including coffee farming, as part of broader household income improvement.

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On fisheries, Museveni defended government regulation efforts, saying they were necessary to restore declining fish stocks after years of depletion.

Speaking earlier, NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko praised the party's mobilisation efforts and unity during the campaign period.

She said the village-based mobilisation strategy had allowed leaders to directly engage communities and hear their concerns.

"We want to thank all the NRM leaders in Kalangala for the unity and teamwork that has characterised this campaign," she said.

Namayanja said residents had shared testimonies of development initiatives linked to Nabayiga's previous tenure, including bursaries, boreholes and skilling programmes.

"The people themselves have been sharing testimonies about what Hon. Nabayiga was able to achieve for them," she said.

She added that the NRM remains committed to working with leaders who can effectively implement government programmes and deliver services.

The rally was attended by senior NRM officials, including members of the Central Executive Committee, Electoral Commission officials, ministers, and party mobilisation leaders.