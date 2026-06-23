South Africa: Home Affairs Chairperson Commends Successful Voter Registration Weekend, Calls for Probe Into IEC Incident

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, has commended the largely incident-free voter registration weekend and applauded all South Africans who took time to verify their details and register to vote ahead of the Local Government Elections in November 2026.

"It is important that South Africans continue to participate in elections which remain a primary platform of democracy. The largely incident-free voter registration weekend is testament to the vitality of South Africa's democracy," Mr Chabane emphasised.

The Chairperson nevertheless encouraged South Africans who have not yet registered to take advantage of the various registration platforms provided by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to ensure they are able to participate in the upcoming elections.

While the registration weekend was largely free of incidents, Mr Chabane expressed concern about a social media video showing an IEC official allegedly in possession of multiple identity documents at the Okela Primary School registration station.

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"The incident cannot be left without thorough investigation and transparency. The credibility of the elections can be undermined by such incidents, and corrective measures must be taken at the identified station and, where necessary, within the IEC more broadly," Mr Chabane said.

The Chairperson has called on the IEC to urgently investigate the matter and submit a report to the committee outlining the circumstances surrounding the incident and any remedial action taken.

The committee will also request a comprehensive report on the voter registration process, including lessons learnt and improvements required ahead of the November 2026 Local Government Elections.