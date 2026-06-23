South Africa: Lawsuit Risks for Unvaccinated Kids? - South African News Briefs - June 23, 2026

Parents Could Face Lawsuits Over Child Vaccination Choices

A legal expert from the University of Pretoria has said that South African parents who choose not to vaccinate their children could, in theory, face civil lawsuits if their unvaccinated child transmits a vaccine-preventable disease that causes serious harm to another person, reports EWN However, Dr. Liesl Hager said that such cases would be extremely difficult to prove, as courts would need clear evidence of negligence and a direct link between the transmission of the disease and the resulting harm. She said that South Africa has no law mandating childhood vaccination and called for clearer legislation on vaccination requirements, exemptions, and legal consequences.

Witness Seeks Closed-Door Testimony at Madlanga Commission

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The Madlanga Commission is set to hear an application for the testimony of Witness K, an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department inspector, to be heard behind closed doors, reports SABC News. Witness K is expected to testify on the precious stone case, which implicates traffic officials in the department. The precious stones were allegedly stolen from a private residential apartment in Rosebank. According to an affidavit, the witness believes the testimony could implicate other law enforcement officials, including a senior metro police officer, and reveal details about their alleged involvement in the operation.

Four Suspects Sought After Bryanston Police Chase

Gauteng police are searching for four suspects who escaped after a high-speed chase involving a hijacked vehicle ended at a shopping centre in Bryanston, reports EWN. Officers tracked down a Haval H6 that had been reported hijacked in Norwood. They pursued it along the N1 highway before cornering it at the Winifred Mandela Precinct shopping centre. Five suspects fled on foot when police attempted to arrest them. One man was apprehended while four others escaped. Police also recovered signal jammers believed to have been used by the suspects and continue efforts to locate the remaining fugitives.

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