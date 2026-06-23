Sudan: Finance Minister Highlights Plan to Formalise Informal Economy

Khartoum, June 22, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Ministry of Finance has launched new efforts to strengthen the capacities of the national economy by regulating economic activities in the informal sector and examining pathways for their transition into the formal economy, with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of economic management, improving data quality, and broadening the base of formal economic activity.

Addressing a workshop on validating the findings of the study on reducing the informal sector and facilitating its transition to the formal sector through policies and incentives, held in Khartoum on Monday, Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim disclosed new, carefully designed initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry in coordination with the University of Khartoum. These initiatives seek to refine policies and provide incentives for the gradual integration of informal economic activities into the state's formal and visible economy, enabling the authorities to track the actual money supply, accurately determine the size of gross domestic product (GDP), and rely on credible figures for the formulation of public economic policies.

He also revealed serious steps aimed at bringing a larger number of informal economic activities into the visible economy, underscoring the Ministry's commitment to digital transformation across all economic transactions and its efforts to modernise the statistical system. He noted that improving statistics on diverse economic activities would help regulate informal economic activity and expand the formal sector, thereby ensuring fairness in tax collection, widening the tax base to encompass all taxpayers, and guaranteeing protection and safeguarding the rights of workers in the informal sector.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Dr. Mohamed Ali Juma affirmed that the Ministry places considerable importance on the study and the workshop's outcomes in advancing economic reform efforts and achieving the financial inclusion required to support the national economy.

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For her part, Chairperson of the Committee Atiyat Abdo stated that the study aims to establish a solid foundation for a parallel economy that would constitute a genuine addition to the diversification of national income sources and state revenues, in line with the overarching policy of strengthening the Ministry of Finance's mandate over public funds. She explained that the informal sector represents one of the most significant challenges facing the Sudanese economy due to its direct and indirect effects on macroeconomic performance, as it remains outside official statistics, its activities are not subject to regulation or registration, and its workers lack adequate social protection.