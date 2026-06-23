Sudan: Al-Burhan Commends the National Role of the Bisharin Tribe in Promoting Social Peace

Moshoushnaya, Red Sea, June 22, 2026 (SUNA) -- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the significant national role played by the Bisharin tribe in supporting national unity, strengthening the social fabric, and promoting the values of peaceful coexistence and stability in the country.

He made the remarks while addressing notables of the Bisharin tribe in the Moshoushnaya area of Red Sea State, in the presence of Lieutenant General Mustafa Mohamed Nour, Wali of the state, and Lieutenant General Mahjoub Bushra, Commander of the Red Sea Military Area.

The TSC President highlighted the growing role of the Native Administration in the region, calling on all parties to unite their efforts and consolidate national ranks to confront current challenges and counter external threats targeting the country's unity, sovereignty, and stability.

Al-Burhan stressed the importance of making optimal use of the region's resources and directing them to serve local communities. He affirmed that the government would work to resolve all disputes and disagreements among the tribes in the area and uphold the authority of the state in order to reach a settlement that satisfies the local community and indigenous landowners, while forging a consensus that safeguards the rights of all parties.

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He further affirmed that the government would address negative phenomena and combat security disturbances in the local market, underscoring the Armed Forces' determination to establish security and stability and prevent any individual from carrying weapons to ensure that no escalation occurs.

Al-Burhan indicated that joint committees comprising the State Wali, military commanders, and representatives of the Native Administration would be formed to develop comprehensive solutions to the region's challenges and achieve the desired development