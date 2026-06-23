Tanzania: Namibia President Visit - Huge Economic Impact Beckons

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday bid farewell to Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah following her historic three day State Visit to Tanzania.

The colourful farewell ceremony, held at the State House in Dar es Salaam, featured a guard of honour and the playing of the national anthems of the two friendly nations.

Later, at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), President Nandi-Ndaitwah was seen off by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, alongside other government leaders, diplomats and senior officials.

The State Visit, which took place from Friday to yesterday, has been hailed as a landmark diplomatic engagement expected to strengthen bilateral relations, boost regional trade and enhance continental peace and solidarity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking in the National Assembly yesterday, Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga said the visit is poised to generate significant economic benefits for Tanzania through agreements aimed at strengthening trade and industrialisation between the two countries.

"Through this visit, Tanzania and Namibia have agreed to enhance business cooperation in order to expand trade volumes and promote the growth of small, medium and large enterprises," he told Members of Parliament, noting that the achievements reflect the success of Tanzania's economic diplomacy agenda.

The same sentiment was echoed by the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa, who said the ministry had benefited from the visit through agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experience in the sector.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Paul Makonda, highlighted Tanzania's role in supporting Namibia's liberation struggle, describing it as the foundation of the strong diplomatic ties enjoyed today.

Mr Makonda noted that President Nandi-Ndaitwah visited the African Liberation Heritage Centre in Kongwa, Dodoma Region, in recognition of Tanzania's historic contribution to Namibia's independence.

He said Tanzania's support for liberation movements across Africa has earned the country significant international respect and recognition.

Business and entrepreneurship expert Dr Sylvester Jotta of Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) said the visit had opened new opportunities for Tanzania to expand its influence in regional trade, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He noted that Tanzania's strategic position as a gateway to Eastern and Southern Africa places it in a favourable position to become a regional logistics hub.

Dr Jotta added that Tanzania could leverage its agricultural surplus to tap into opportunities in Namibia, which remains a net importer of food commodities, including rice and maize.

At the heart of President NandiNdaitwah's visit was a commitment to transform the two countries' longstanding political and historical relations into practical economic partnerships focused on trade, investment and job creation.

This commitment was reinforced during bilateral talks between the two leaders on Saturday, followed by the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade cooperation, defence, the promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and a partnership between Zanzibar Municipal Council and the Municipality of Swakopmund.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said the primary objective of her State Visit was to transform the longstanding political solidarity between Tanzania and Namibia into tangible economic cooperation.

"The era we are in demands that the bond we share in diplomacy translates into wealth creation, job creation and poverty eradication for the citizens of both Namibia and Tanzania," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For her part, President Samia said economic cooperation between Tanzania and Namibia remains below its full potential despite decades of strong historical ties dating back to the liberation era.

She noted that bilateral trade between the two countries stood at only 7.8 million US dollars (about 17.8bn/-) in 2024, a figure that does not reflect the depth of friendship between the two nations.

"Despite the good historical relations that exist between Tanzania and Namibia, we still have a long journey ahead to ensure that this relationship matches the level of economic development we want for our countries and our people,"

President Samia said during a joint press conference. She said the two leaders agreed on measures to expand cooperation in trade, investment and other strategic sectors, including food security, the blue economy, mining, oil and gas.