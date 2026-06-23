Africa: SADC Sidesteps Afrophobia Debate As South Africa Report Vanishes From Summit Agenda

Questions are mounting over the Southern African Development Community's response to rising Afrophobic violence in South Africa after a highly anticipated report on the crisis was quietly withdrawn from the agenda of an Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, denying regional leaders the opportunity to formally deliberate on one of the bloc's most sensitive and pressing issues.

The report was expected to brief Heads of State and Government on the growing wave of anti-migrant attacks, intimidation and vigilante actions targeting foreign nationals in South Africa, as well as measures being undertaken by the South African government to contain the unrest. Instead, delegates were informed that the item had been removed from the agenda, with no public explanation provided for its withdrawal.

The development has intensified speculation about whether political sensitivities or diplomatic considerations influenced the decision, particularly at a time when concerns are escalating across Southern Africa over the safety of migrants living and working in South Africa.

The virtual summit was chaired by Enoch Chihana on behalf of Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

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Ironically, despite the report's withdrawal, Chihana's opening remarks underscored the seriousness of the issue and suggested that it deserved urgent regional attention.

"The dynamic and serious developing situation requires a briefing by our sister member state South Africa," Chihana said.

He added that the region needed "collective wisdom" in supporting South Africa to manage the situation in line with shared principles of regional integration, peace and sustainable development.

However, once proceedings began, no formal presentation on the matter was made, and leaders proceeded to other agenda items without publicly discussing the recent attacks or the broader implications for regional migration, economic cooperation and security.

The absence of a formal debate is significant because Afrophobic attacks in South Africa have repeatedly strained diplomatic relations within Southern Africa. Citizens from several neighbouring countries have previously fallen victim to violence, looting and intimidation, prompting calls for stronger regional intervention and better protection of migrants.

Analysts argue that avoiding discussion of the issue risks sending the wrong signal at a time when regional solidarity is being tested. Critics may also question whether the bloc is prepared to confront politically uncomfortable issues involving one of its most influential member states.

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With the South African report off the table, attention shifted to political developments in Madagascar and the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Leaders considered the final report of a SADC Panel of Elders led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda, which had been tasked with supporting efforts to restore political stability, constitutional order and democratic governance in Madagascar.

Speaking during the meeting, Elias Magosi explained that the panel was deployed following an Extraordinary SADC Summit held in December 2025 as part of regional efforts to help stabilize the island nation during its political transition.

Even so, it was the omission of the South Africa briefing that is likely to attract the greatest scrutiny. With Afrophobic incidents continuing to generate anxiety across the region, many observers expected the summit to provide a platform for frank discussions and coordinated action. Instead, the unexplained withdrawal of the report has left unanswered questions about transparency, accountability and the regional body's willingness to confront a challenge that affects thousands of African migrants and the future of regional integration.