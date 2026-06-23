Zimbabwe: 'A Condemnation to Slavery' - Domestic Workers Slam U.S.$90 Minimum Wage

The Zimbabwe Domestic and Allied Workers Union (ZDAWU) has condemned the government's newly gazetted minimum wages for domestic workers, describing them as "poverty wages" that fail to address the sector's economic hardships.

Government approved revised minimum wages for domestic workers and employees in unclassified operations on June 16, 2026, with immediate effect. Under the new wage structure, the lowest-paid domestic workers will earn US$90 per month.

ZDAWU Deputy General Secretary Toindepi Dhure said the government was not sincere in its efforts to improve the welfare of domestic workers amid the country's harsh economic conditions.

Dhure said the latest wage review exposed the urgent need for the sector to establish a National Employment Council (NEC) to comprehensively address labour issues affecting domestic workers.

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"This is a condemnation to slavery. These are not wages, but a price tag on domestic workers' dignity. Domestic workers reject this humiliation," said Dhure.

In a post shared following a Cabinet meeting held on June 16, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services announced that government had approved revised wages and employment conditions for domestic workers and employees in unclassified operations.

"Cabinet approved the review of minimum wages and related conditions of employment for domestic workers and workers in unclassified operations," read the statement.

The government also set the minimum wage for workers in unclassified operations at US$270 per month, payable in local currency.

Under the new wage structure, domestic workers, yard workers and gardeners will earn a minimum of US$90 per month. Cooks and housekeepers will receive at least US$99, while child minders and caregivers for persons with disabilities and the elderly will earn US$108 per month.

The highest-paid category in the sector will be caregivers for persons with disabilities and the elderly who possess a Red Cross certificate, with a minimum monthly wage of US$117.