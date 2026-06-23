Algeria Fight Back to Claim First Victory At FIFA World Cup 2026

Algeria produced a spirited comeback to secure their first victory at the FIFA World Cup 2026, overturning a first-half deficit to beat Jordan 2-1 in San Francisco on Monday evening.

After dominating possession and creating numerous chances, the North Africans finally made their superiority count with two second-half goals in a thrilling contest.

Algeria made an enterprising start and threatened as early as the third minute when Amine Gouiri fired narrowly wide of Yazeed Abulaila's right-hand post.

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The Desert Foxes continued to apply pressure and nearly broke the deadlock from a corner four minutes later, but the Jordanian defence managed to clear the danger before the ball could reach the waiting attackers.

Captain Riyad Mahrez came close midway through the half when he burst through the middle and found himself one-on-one with Abulaila, only to hesitate at the crucial moment, allowing a defender to recover and deny him.

Jordan registered their first effort on target in the 23rd minute through Ali Olwan, whose shot from inside the box was comfortably gathered by Luka Zidane.

Despite Algeria's dominance, Jordan struck against the run of play six minutes before the break. Mousa Al-Taamari launched a well-worked move before picking out Nizar Al-Rashdan, who calmly swept a low effort into the bottom corner to give Jordan a 1-0 lead.

Jordan nearly doubled their advantage before half-time, but Algeria survived and went into the break trailing despite having enjoyed the better of the opening period.

Algeria came back even stronger. Mahrez delivered a dangerous free-kick in the 51st minute, but Abulaila punched clear before producing another excellent save moments later to deny Ibrahim Maza.

Maza remained a constant threat and came close again on the hour mark, but his effort drifted just over the crossbar.

Algeria's persistence was finally rewarded in the 66th minute. From a Mahrez corner, substitute Nadhir Ben Bouali rose highest to head home the equaliser and bring his side level.

The decisive moment arrived in the 82nd minute. Following another corner, Amine Gouiri reacted quick to a loose ball inside the area and fired home from close range to complete the turnaround and spark celebrations among the Algerian players and staff.

The win gives Algeria their first three points of the tournament following their opening defeat to Argentina.

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Attention now turns to a decisive final group-stage encounter against Austria, with qualification for the Round of 16 still within reach.