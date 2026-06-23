Uganda: PFF Condemns Martha Karua Deportation

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) has strongly condemned the deportation of Kenyan lawyer and opposition leader Martha Karua from Entebbe International Airport, describing the action as unlawful, politically motivated and an attack on the rule of law.

In a statement issued on Monday, the opposition party alleged that Karua was detained without communication before being placed on a flight back to Kenya after arriving in Uganda on June 22, 2026.

"The People's Front for Freedom strongly condemns the high-handed, illegal and politically motivated actions of the Ugandan authorities at Entebbe International Airport today. Senior Counsel Martha Karua was held incommunicado and subsequently deported back to Kenya," the statement read.

PFF rejected the government's reported justification for the deportation, saying the decision raised concerns about respect for legal and diplomatic norms within the East African region.

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"The state's justification declaring SC Martha Karua 'persona non grata' is not only a mockery of diplomatic relations but a direct assault on the rule of law and the East African legal fraternity," the party stated.

According to PFF, Karua is licensed to practice law in Uganda and is part of the legal team representing opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused Hajji Obeid Lutale in an ongoing treason case.

"SC Martha Karua is the recognised lead counsel representing our leaders Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale in their ongoing treason charges. Her arbitrary deportation is a transparent attempt by the state to deny Dr Besigye and Hajji Obeid their right to legal representation of their choice," the statement said.

The party further linked the incident to what it described as a broader pattern of interference with lawyers representing opposition politicians.

PFF cited the recent arrest and prosecution of its Executive Chairman, Erias Lukwago, who is also part of Besigye's legal team.

"By blocking and deporting a highly respected regional leader and legal mind who arrived alongside the President of the Law Society of Kenya, Charles Kanjama, the current regime has once again shown its fear of accountability and fair legal processes," the statement added.

The party called on the government to uphold international legal standards and allow lawyers representing opposition figures to carry out their duties without interference.

"We demand that the Ugandan government respect international legal norms, cease the harassment of legal practitioners, and immediately allow Dr Kizza Besigye's defence team to carry out their duties without state interference," the statement concluded.

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Government authorities had not publicly responded to the allegations contained in the PFF statement by press time.

Dr Besigye and Lutale were siezed from a hotel in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, while waiting to attend Karua's book launch. They have been in detention since then.