Uganda: Karua Denied Entry Into Uganda As Besigye Defence Team Faces New Setback

Kenyan Senior Counsel and former Justice Minister Martha Karua was today, Monday, denied entry into Uganda upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, in a move that has dealt a fresh setback to the defence team representing opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and co-accused Hajj Obeid Lutale.

Karua said in a social media statement that immigration officials instructed her to return to Kenya without providing any explanation for the decision.

She had travelled to Uganda alongside the President of the Law Society of Kenya, Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama.

According to Karua, while Kanjama was allowed entry into the country, she was denied access and ordered to leave immediately without reasons being given.

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The development comes at a time when Besigye's defence team is already weakened following the arrest and remand of senior Ugandan lawyer Erias Lukwago, who was recently charged with misprision of treason and remains on remand at Murchison Bay Prison.

Karua has been a key member of Besigye's legal team since early 2025, regularly travelling to Kampala to represent the veteran opposition leader in both military and civilian proceedings that have drawn regional attention.

She has consistently challenged the legality of Besigye's detention, opposed procedural delays, and argued that the accused persons' constitutional rights to a fair hearing must be upheld. She has also previously raised concerns about Besigye's health and the conduct of proceedings.

Her most recent court appearance in Uganda was earlier this month during pre-trial proceedings before the High Court, where she, alongside Lukwago and other defence lawyers, objected to the continuation of proceedings after prison authorities failed to produce Besigye and Lutale in court.

The defence argued that proceeding in their absence would violate the right to a fair hearing, leading to an adjournment.

Earlier, Justice Emmanuel Baguma had concluded preliminary hearings and appointed assessors despite objections from the defence, clearing the way for the substantive hearing of the treason case.

Besigye and Lutale were siezed from a Nairobi hotel as they awaited to attend Karua's book launch in November 2024.

She subsequently offered to join her defence team but at the time, Ugandan authorities had refused to grant her the license to practice in the country, a decision that drew wide condemnation and saw the Law Society of Kenya threaten the expulsion of all Ugandan advocates in their land.

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The government caved in to pressure and allowed Karua to join Besigye's defence team.

The latest developments leave Besigye's defence team without two of its most senior lawyers on the ground in Uganda, with Lukwago in detention and Karua barred from entry.

Besigye, Lutale, and Captain Denis Oola are facing treason charges before the High Court. They all deny the allegations.