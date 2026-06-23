Namibia: 47 Police, Immigration and NAMRA Officials Receive Customer Care Training

About 47 police, immigration and Namibia Revenue Agency officials are being trained under the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) customer care programme to provide professional and friendly services to tourists.

The two-day training that started on Monday is done in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security and is facilitated by Namibia University of Science and Technology's Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business.

NTB and the ministry on 7 June signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in enhancing visitor experiences, improving service delivery and supporting the sustainable growth of the country's tourism sector.

The agreement further aims to foster inter-agency collaboration and ensure Namibia remains a safe, welcoming and world-class tourism destination.

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NTB spokespersonbFlora Quest during the official opening of the training said bringing together frontline officials for the training is imperative as they directly interact with visitors at borders.

She added that the training will strengthen customer service skills, improve communication, promote professionalism and reinforce the importance of creating positive first and lasting impressions for visitors arriving in Namibia.

"Every visitor's experience begins with the people they encounter upon arrival. Immigration officers, customs officials and law enforcement personnel are ambassadors of Namibia. The way we welcome and assist visitors can leave a lasting impression that influences how they perceive our country. Excellent customer service contributes significantly to visitor satisfaction, destination competitiveness and positive word-of-mouth promotion," she said.