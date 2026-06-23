Uganda: Delay in Constituting Parliamentary Commission, Committees Raises Concern Among MPs

Members of Parliament have raised concern over the delay in constituting the Parliamentary Commission and House committees, warning that the incomplete leadership structure is affecting Parliament's ability to effectively perform its constitutional mandate.

More than a month after members of the 12th Parliament were sworn in between May 13 and 15, 2026, and the election of the Speaker on May 25, the House is yet to establish the Parliamentary Commission or constitute sectoral and accountability committees.

The delay has drawn criticism from legislators across the political divide, who argue that Parliament cannot effectively scrutinize government programmes, process legislation or conduct oversight without its key structures in place.

"There is still no Parliamentary Commission in place, and both sectoral and accountability committees remain unformed, raising concern among lawmakers about the impact on service delivery," said James Kaberuka.

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Several legislators have urged the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) to expedite the process of designating members to the Commission, saying the prolonged delay risks undermining public confidence in Parliament.

MP Tebandeke said appointments should be guided by merit rather than political considerations.

"They are now urging the NRM Central Executive Committee to prioritize competence, transparency and integrity over transactional politics when designating members to the Commission, saying only such appointments can restore public confidence and revive Parliament's image," he said.

Lawmakers have also called for regional balance in the allocation of committee leadership positions, including chairperson and vice-chairperson roles.

Some MPs cautioned against a repeat of the 11th Parliament, where influential committees such as Budget, National Economy and Natural Resources were all chaired by legislators from the Teso sub-region.

"The MPs are also calling for regional balance in the designation of committee leadership, cautioning against repeating the 11th Parliament arrangement where influential committees such as Budget, National Economy and Natural Resources were all headed by legislators from one sub-region, Teso," one legislator noted.

However, not all lawmakers view the delay as problematic.

Otuke East MP Julius Acon defended the pace of the process, arguing that Parliament is still undergoing transitional activities, including induction programmes for newly appointed ministers and members.

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"Some legislators believe the process is still ongoing and there is no need to rush, since induction of new ministers and members is currently taking place," Acon said.

The Parliamentary Commission is responsible for the administration and management of Parliament, while committees play a central role in scrutinizing government expenditure, reviewing legislation and conducting oversight of ministries, departments and agencies.

With oversight of the national budget and implementation of government programmes hanging in the balance, pressure is mounting on the NRM Central Executive Committee to conclude the appointments and enable Parliament to begin full operations.