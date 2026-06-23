Sudan: CBOs - Petroleum Companies Meet in-Kind Guarantee Requirements, Qualify for Imports Under Approved Regulations

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) announced that companies engaged in the importation of petroleum products have begun fulfilling the in-kind guarantee requirements stipulated in its circulars, as part of efforts to enhance the management of foreign exchange resources and strengthen the regulatory framework governing foreign trade operations.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the Bank said the companies are depositing the required in-kind guarantees, amounting to 200 kilograms of gold, with Sudan Gold Refinery Company in accordance with approved procedures. It noted that certificates of deposit have been issued to several companies that met the guarantee requirement, making them eligible to undertake import operations under the approved regulations.

The statement stressed that these measures are intended to strengthen oversight of import operations, improve the management of foreign exchange resources, and provide greater reliability and transparency in activities related to financing strategic imports.

The Central Bank of Sudan further indicated that ongoing coordination among banks, relevant government agencies, and Sudan Gold Refinery Company is facilitating the implementation of these measures within the approved regulatory framework, thereby supporting the state's efforts to promote economic and financial stability.

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The Bank reiterated its commitment to monitoring the implementation of policies and procedures governing foreign trade and periodically assessing their impact in a manner that advances the objectives of monetary policy and preserves the soundness and efficiency of the financial system.