Sudan: Energy Minister Discusses Renewable Energy Projects With Power Sector Leaders

Khartoum — Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Engineer Al-Mua'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed, chaired the regular meeting of Sudan's electricity sector leadership in Khartoum on Monday, during which renewable energy projects were reviewed.

The Minister directed officials to monitor implementation progress and address obstacles facing the Kalaneib and Shendi power stations, as well as the wind power project in Dongola, with a view to increasing electricity generation capacity.

The meeting focused on renewable energy projects, particularly wind and solar power, to ease the burden on hydroelectric and thermal generation. It also reviewed the procurement and installation of new transformers and related equipment to address bottlenecks and compensate for shortages.

The Minister warned of the serious dangers posed by illegal electricity connections, noting that they damage transformers and deprive vital service institutions, including hospitals and water stations, of electricity supplies.

He concluded by commending the sacrifices of power sector employees and their efforts to sustain service stability amid the current challenging conditions.