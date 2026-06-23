Sudan: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Arrives in Moscow

23 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Moscow — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday, heading the Sudanese delegation participating in the meetings of the Political Consultation Committee between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries.

An official session of talks will be held between the two nations, chaired by the Undersecretary on the Sudanese side, in the presence of Sudan's Ambassador to Russia, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Russian side, Mr. Georgy Yusenko, with the attendance of the Russian Ambassador to Sudan.

The Undersecretary's program includes a number of meetings, as he will meet with the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate (Federation Council), the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs responsible for international organizations, and the Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Natural Resources, who chairs the Russian side in the Joint Ministerial Committee.

The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, enhancing cooperation and coordination in international forums, and reviewing the implementation of the cooperation protocol of the Joint Intergovernmental Committee between both countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

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