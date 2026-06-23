Zimbabwe: E.Tv's Scandal! to Air Final Episode This Thursday

23 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Yomzansi

e.TV's longest-running soapie, Scandal!, will broadcast its very last episode on Thursday, 26 June 2026 at 8PM.

The show launched in January 2005 and grew into one of the most-watched local soap operas in South Africa, racking up over 5,000 episodes across more than 20 years of continuous broadcast.

eTV announced the cancellation in 2025, giving the production team time to wrap up storylines and give the show the send-off it deserves.

Cast members have already completed filming of the final episodes.

The 26 June finale falls just before the mid-year break, giving the show a clean ending and clearing the 8PM slot for whatever eTV has lined up next.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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