Mauritius: From the Golden Eye to the Golden Hour - Mauritius Strengthens Tourism Ties in London

22 June 2026
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

Strong demand for Mauritius carried into 2026, with tourism arrivals rising 6.8% in Q1 to 348,445 visitors, up from 326,389 a year earlier, signalling sustained momentum for the destination. Building on this growth, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) in the presence of his chairman Dinesh Burrenchobay, alongside Air Mauritius, is intensifying its international outreach to strengthen Mauritius' visibility and reinforce air connectivity to the island.

This week in London, the two partners are hosting a high-level press conference at the iconic Royal Automobile Club, bringing together leading British travel media to re-energise the UK market--one of Mauritius' most strategic source markets. At the heart of the campaign, "From the Golden Eye to the Golden Hour" under the unifying slogan "We are Mauritius," is a sharp, emotionally driven narrative bridge: from the urban energy of London's skyline to the natural glow of Mauritian sunsets. The concept playfully references the London Eye while evoking the island's signature "golden hour" landscapes.

A distinctive dodo mascot guides a British family from the UK capital to Mauritius' beaches, transforming the journey into a storytelling device that blends culture, aspiration, and travel emotion, thus positioning Mauritius not just as a destination, but as an experience.

Beyond branding, the initiative reflects a wider strategic push led by MTPA Chairman Dinesh Burrenchobay to deepen airline partnerships, expand market presence, and convert growing demand into sustained visitor growth.

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Further details on upcoming collaborations and market development initiatives are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, as Mauritius sharpens its global tourism strategy for the next phase of expansion.

Read the original article on Mauritius Tourism.

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