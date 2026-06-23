Mauritius: Ethiopian Airlines Opens New Growth Opportunities

After several years of reduced visibility and limited connectivity, Mauritius is set to receive a significant boost. Traditionally, Russian travellers reached Mauritius via major Middle Eastern hubs, particularly Dubai and Riyadh, with connections operated by Emirates. Other popular routing options include transit through Istanbul with Turkish Airlines.

New flights, new momentum, Mauritius eyes Russian Market growth through the launch of Ethiopian Airlines' new service between Addis Ababa and Mauritius in July 2026. The route will offer convenient connections from Moscow and other Russian cities through Ethiopian Airlines' extensive network, creating new opportunities to stimulate demand and facilitate travel to the island.

For Mauritius, the new connection represents far more than an additional flight. It signals renewed accessibility, stronger market confidence and a valuable opportunity to rebuild momentum in a market that has historically delivered high-value visitors.

As global competition intensifies, connectivity remains one of the most powerful drivers of tourism growth. Combined with encouraging arrival figures and proactive trade engagement, the Ethiopian Airlines service provides Mauritius with a timely opportunity to strengthen its position in Russia and unlock fresh growth potential.

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With demand rising, partnerships deepening and connectivity improving, Mauritius is sending a clear message to the Russian market: the island is open, accessible and ready to welcome a new generation of travellers.