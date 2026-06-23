South Africa: A Rare New Investment Opportunity Has Landed in Observatory

Creative, vibrant and unmistakably alive, Observatory is one of Cape Town's most character-filled urban suburbs. Here, students, medical professionals, entrepreneurs, young professionals and international residents form part of a dynamic neighbourhood shaped by access, energy and constant movement.

Now, on Main Road, one of Observatory's most connected routes, Leisure Group introduces Orion - designed for buyers who want city access, lifestyle convenience and long-term rental appeal in one of Cape Town's most active urban nodes.

Comprising 148 contemporary apartments across eight storeys, Orion offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, complemented by hotel-style amenities and secure access.

Key Orion details

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Location: 339 Main Road, Observatory, Cape Town

Apartments: Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments

Pricing: R1,27 million - R2,8 million

Early investor benefit: R100 000 off

Launch date: Wednesday, 22 July 2026 at 1pm

Website: orion-apartments.co.za

Designed for the way people live today

At Orion, design is not only about appearance. It is about everyday ease.

The apartments have been planned around flow, natural light and practical liveability, with warm contemporary interiors that move away from sterile minimalism in favour of considered, textured spaces that feel inviting from the start.

For investors, the apartment mix offers a range of entry points into a high-demand rental market. For owner-occupiers, Orion presents an opportunity to live close to the city without giving up a sense of neighbourhood identity.

Apartment offering

Studio apartments start from 26m² and offer a...