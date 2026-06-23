South Africa: Every Vote Counts - a Call to Action for Nelson Mandela Bay Residents

There is a distinct heartache in watching a beloved city slowly lose its lustre. For those who call Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) home, the signs of neglect are becoming harder to ignore. But beneath the frustration lies a powerful truth: the power to restore the Bay does not belong to the politicians, it belongs to the people who live, work, and raise their families here.

A concerned local citizen and prominent business owner has issued a poignant call to action, challenging residents to stop watching from the sidelines and start actively rescuing their city.

Remembering the 'PE that Was'

The vision for Nelson Mandela Bay should not be a pipe dream; it should be the standard. Every resident deserves a city that thrives, yet many are left asking themselves fundamental questions about the future:

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Family & Heritage: Do you want your children and grandchildren to enjoy the pristine oceans, the walks along Cape Recife, the beauty of Happy Valley, and the historic charm of our city?

Do you want your children and grandchildren to enjoy the pristine oceans, the walks along Cape Recife, the beauty of Happy Valley, and the historic charm of our city? Economic Opportunity: Do you want the next generation to find meaningful employment or build successful businesses right here at home, rather than being forced to emigrate?

Do you want the next generation to find meaningful employment or build successful businesses right here at home, rather than being forced to emigrate? Basic Dignity: Do you want functional hospitals, driveable roads free of tyre-shredding potholes, streetlights that actually work, and reliable water and electricity backed by regular maintenance?

"Do you want a vibrant culture of community and opportunity, or the loneliness of everyone slowly departing a failed city?"

The illusion of powerlessness

The breakdown of basic infrastructure is not an act of God; it is a direct result of governance. It is impossible to build a thriving...