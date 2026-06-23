Rwanda: APR FC Part Ways With Ruboneka, Mugisha

APR FC have officially parted ways with midfielder Jean-Bosco Ruboneka and winger Gilbert Mugisha after their contracts expired at the end of the season.

The departures come as the military side continues a major squad overhaul ahead of a demanding campaign that includes the CAF Champions League and the CECAFA Kagame Cup, which will be hosted in Rwanda.

Ruboneka leaves after six seasons with APR FC and is already weighing offers from other clubs after the two parties failed to agree on terms for a contract renewal.

Reports indicate the club opted not to extend his stay due to his salary demands.

Mugisha, meanwhile, was released after head coach Adel Abderrahim informed the club that the winger was not part of his plans for the upcoming season, bringing an end to his five-year spell with the club.

APR FC have already parted ways with several other players, including Aliou Souané, Mamadou Sy, Claude Niyomugabo, and Mahamadou Lamine Bah, as they reshape the squad.

Reports also suggest that more departures could follow, with defender Jean Pierre Ishimwe among the players whose futures at the club remain uncertain.