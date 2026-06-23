Rwanda's Health Investment Is Paying Off, but We Aren't There Yet

Rwanda celebrating over 100 kidney transplants carried out by our doctors since the first one in 2023, is a testament that deliberate investment in health infrastructure and human capital is beginning to bear fruit.

For years, many Rwandans who needed highly specialised treatment had little choice but to travel abroad. Families sold assets, mobilised relatives and spent thousands of dollars to seek treatment in India, Turkey, Kenya and elsewhere. Government, too, spent heavily on medical referrals for services that could not be accessed locally.

That is why this milestone matters.

A country that, not so long ago, struggled to get enough general practitioners in some hospitals is now carrying out complex procedures such as kidney transplants. This did not happen by accident. It is the result of sustained investment in training doctors, upgrading hospitals, acquiring modern equipment and building partnerships that transfer skills instead of simply outsourcing care.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The benefits are far-reaching. Patients can now access life-saving treatment closer to home. Families are spared the financial and emotional burden of seeking care in unfamiliar foreign systems. Government saves resources that can be reinvested in the health sector. Most importantly, Rwanda is building the confidence and expertise needed to manage more complex medical conditions locally.

This is the kind of progress that should remind us why public investment matters. Hospitals, laboratories, theatres, specialists, nurses and biomedical equipment may not always make for dramatic headlines. But when they come together, they save lives.

However, this should not be a moment for complacency. It should be a moment to raise ambition.

The journey is still long. Rwanda must get to a point where specialised medical services are not concentrated only in Kigali or a few national referral hospitals. The ultimate goal should be that regional referral hospitals across the country are equipped and staffed to provide advanced care to citizens nearer to where they live.

A patient in Rubavu, Huye, Musanze, Rwamagana or Nyagatare should not always have to travel to King Faisal Hospital or even the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) both in Kigali for specialised diagnosis and treatment. Decentralising such services will require more specialists, better equipment, stronger laboratories, reliable maintenance systems and continuous training for medical teams.

The 100-kidney transplant milestone is therefore both a reason to commend and a call to do more. It proves that Rwanda's investment in healthcare is paying off. It also shows that with the right focus, services once considered impossible to provide locally can become part of our national health system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The task now is to build on this momentum. The next step is to ensure that every Rwandan, wherever they live, can access quality specialised care without crossing borders or exhausting family savings.