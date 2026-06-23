Tunisia: Ruthless Japan Blowout Tunisia From the 2026 World Cup

Japan's ruthless 4-0 defeat of Tunisia yesterday ensured that the Carthage Eagles became the first African team to bow out of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Tunisia who lost their opening game 5-1 to Sweden and fired their Head Coach,

Sabri Lamouchi. Hervé Renard was hired to continue Tunisia's campaign at the Mundial.

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However, in their Group F where The Netherlands and Japan already have four points each from two matches with Sweden on three points, the chances of Tunisia qualifying to be amongst the eight best third-placed teams now appears gone out of the windows. Haiti and Turkey are the other two teams that have also exited the World Cup after two rounds of matches.

The Tunisia v Japan encounter carried historic significance, marking the 1000th match in FIFA World Cup finals history since the competition began in 1930.

Tunisia went into the contest under immense pressure. Daichi Kamada gave the Asian side the lead after just four minutes, setting the tone for a dominant display. Japan continued to trouble the Tunisian defence with their pace and movement, and Ayase Ueda doubled the advantage in the 31st minute as the Samurai Blue went into the interval with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

As Tunisia pushed forward in search of a way back into the match, spaces began to open at the back. Junya Ito capitalised in the 69th minute to make it 3-0 before Ueda completed his brace seven minutes from time, sealing an emphatic victory for the Japanese.

With no points from their opening two matches, the Carthage Eagles are now mathematically eliminated from the competition.

Their final Group F fixture against the Netherlands will serve only as an opportunity to restore some pride and avoid leaving the tournament without a point.

Elsewhere last night, Cape Verde drew 2-2 with Uruguay to stay in hunt for ticket to Round of 32.

The Blue Sharks opened their campaign with goalless draw with European champions Spain before this draw again with former two-time World Cup winners Uruguay.

Results

Sunday, June 21

Group H: Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia

Group G: Belgium 0-0 Iran

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Group H: Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde

Group G: New Zealand vs. Egypt

Today

(Monday, June 22)

Group J: Argentina vs. Austria (Texas)

Group I: France vs. Iraq (Philadelphia)

Group I: Norway vs. Senegal (New Jersey)

Group J: Jordan vs. Algeria (Santa Clara, Calif.)