Africa: Weah Hails FIFA's Fight Against Racism, Hate Speech in Football

Former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah, has described FIFA's fight against racism and hate speech as the best thing to happen to football.

As Honorary Captain of the recently constituted 16-panel Player's Voice Panel, the former Liberian president in an interview with Mikael Silvestre on the FIFA Podcast, insisted the panel is on the right course towards eradicating the menace that is affecting the development of the game.

He called on the support of all stakeholders to end the scourge.

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The panel made of made of diverse ethnic backgrounds and of nationalities spanning all six Confederations has been tasked task to monitor and advise on the implementation of initiatives and actions taken as part of the global stand against racism.

Asked his first memories about the World Cup, Weah went philosophical.

"From where I come (Africa), television was the only means of watching the World Cup. Then we all begin to dream to play at the World Cup one day, or to play somewhere. That's how I got the opportunity to go to Cameroon (Tonnerre Yaounde) and then Monaco (France).

The former World Footballer of the year, stressed that the war the plagued Liberia partly contributed to the country not going to the World Cup.

"I come from Liberia, a small country of five million people. We experienced wars and it was during our civil crises that we pushed our national team to rebuild the image of our country through sports.

"We tried to go the World Cup, twice it didn't work. We tried but just one point away. It was very good to know that we stood for our country, and we did our best. We dreamt of qualifying to the World Cup, because the World Cup is a very important event. We missed out on it. That's life and you cannot go back," concludes the former AC Milan forward.

Despite Weah not playing at the World Cup, his son, Timothy Weah is part of Team USA to the Mundial. He described it as a blessing.

"It's a blessing for me. I thank God and I'm grateful. When he (Timothy) was born, I was still playing. He was encouraged to go outside to play and he took it seriously.

"My wife and I helped to make sure that we connect him to the right people that can give him the opportunity. He fought very hard. I can only thank my wife because she worked very hard to take him to practice whilst I was playing and didn't have the time. She will drive far distances to take him to practice. Today, Timothy has the chance to show what he learned over the years," observed Weah, also a former Liberia president.

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Weah, as Honorary Captain of the FIFA Players' Voice Panel, a body set up by President Gianni Infantino to help end racism and hate speech in football, described it as lofty.

"First of all, it's a good initiative to fight, eradicate hate speech and racism. In the past, most of us experienced racism and bullying at a high level. And to see that FIFA is making every effort to eradicate racism and fight against hate speech is the best thing to happen to the game.

"This (Football) is a game of unity, peace, friendship. We don't need to hate people. You can have or express your view, but you need to understand other people's culture."

He further describes the initiative as the best way to end the scourge.

"What FIFA is doing is the best way. FIFA needs to make sure that those that don't understand that that people that love the game need to stay, live and work together, enjoy the game together; and not constantly writing hate speeches, vocal language used to bully other players.

"Those people need to be punished, and what FIFA is doing is very good. It is not just trying to punish those that speak to other people in a derogatory way but the fact that FIFA also going to schools and communities and trying to make sure that that youth learn not just only to play but also understand we can live together.

"You can play for another team and can be friends. This is the most beautiful game and we need to protect the game."