South Africa: Durban Settlement Electrified After 2020 but Many Meters Never Worked

Residents in Kenville say they are unhappy because they still have to use illegal connections despite electrification

Boxwood Road informal settlement in Kenville, Durban, home now to about 1,500 people, was established in 1998 and electrified with prepaid meters from 2020.

Yet, some households still use illegal connections. They say their meters never worked or no longer work. Residents we spoke to said they would prefer safe, legal electricity and are willing to pay for it.

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Siphamandla Bhengu, who has lived in Boxwood for more than 20 years, said his meter only worked for a short period.

"When mine was working, I used to buy electricity through my phone," he said. "I know of neighbours whose meters never worked at all."

Tholiwe Mangaliso, who has lived here since 1999, said her meter also only worked for a few months after it was activated.

She said residents do not want to resort to illegal connections because they "are dangerous and can cause fires".

Community leader Zakharia Buthelezi said more than 26 shacks have faulty electricity meters, and he had raised this with municipal officials at community meetings on several occasions and even submitted a list of their names.

"We are not fighting with the municipality. My meter works and I buy prepaid electricity, but many others cannot do that because their meters do not work," said Buthelezi.

"We are asking the municipality to come back and assess the situation and find a solution that works for everyone."

However, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele said, "No reports of malfunctioning electricity meters have been received", and no malfunctions were identified when the meters were installed and inspected.

The City said 221 electricity meter applications were received towards the end of 2019, with installations taking place between 2020 and 2024. To date, 250 have been installed.

"Over the past few years, the City experienced challenges with electricity meter stock, which has resulted in a significant backlog. However, now that meters are available, the City is addressing the backlog," the City told GroundUp.

"The municipality acknowledges that some residents may experience challenges accessing electricity through newly installed meters. Such cases are assessed individually, and affected customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Municipal Customer Service Centre for assistance and further investigation."