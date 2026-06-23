Rwanda: The Mattress Wasn't the Problem

opinion

Recently, I purchased a mattress, only to discover upon arriving home that it was too thick for my bed frame. It wasn't anyone's fault. These things happen.

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What should have been a straightforward exchange, however, quickly became a lesson in customer experience.

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After contacting the supplier, I was reassured that returning the mattress would not be a problem. I was informed that a replacement size was available and that the exchange could be accommodated before the business closed for the day. Based on those assurances, I arranged transportation, incurred additional costs, and adjusted my schedule to make the exchange happen.

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It was only later that I discovered the replacement mattress was unavailable, commitments that had been made could not be fulfilled, and the communication I needed most had disappeared.

The mattress was not the problem. The experience that followed was.

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Every business makes mistakes. Products are ordered incorrectly. Information gets misunderstood. Stock levels change unexpectedly. Systems fail.

Customers understand this.

In fact, most customers are surprisingly forgiving when things go wrong. What they struggle to forgive is what happens next.

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Too often, organizations focus on fixing the operational problem while overlooking the emotional journey unfolding for the customer. Yet from a customer's perspective, the recovery experience often matters more than the original issue itself.

A delayed flight can be forgiven. A defective product can be forgiven. A missed reservation can be forgiven.

What customers remember is how they were treated when things went wrong.

Did someone take ownership? Did anyone communicate proactively? Were expectations managed honestly? Did the customer have to chase for answers? Was the inconvenience acknowledged?

These moments determine whether trust is strengthened or destroyed. One of the biggest misconceptions in customer experience is the belief that customers expect perfection.

They don't.

Customers expect honesty. They expect consistency. They expect accountability.

Most importantly, they expect organizations to communicate clearly and transparently.

When information changes, customers need to know. When inventory is unavailable, customers need to know. When a commitment cannot be fulfilled, customers need to know.

Not after they have invested time, money, and effort. Before.

What often frustrates customers is not the problem itself but the feeling that nobody is coordinating behind the scenes. One employee says one thing. Another says something different. A third person becomes unreachable altogether.

The customer is left trying to connect the dots while the organization appears disconnected from itself. This isn't merely a communication issue. It is a trust issue.

And trust is one of the most valuable assets any business possesses.

The lesson extends far beyond retail. Hotels, airlines, banks, healthcare providers, schools, government offices, and telecommunications companies all face the same reality.

The moment something goes wrong, service recovery becomes the customer experience.

At that point, customers stop evaluating your product. They start evaluating your character.

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Do you keep your word? Do you respond when people need you? Do you make things right?

The organizations that earn lasting loyalty are not necessarily those that make the fewest mistakes.

They are the ones that recover the best.

Because every service failure presents a choice.

You can leave the customer feeling ignored, frustrated, and abandoned.

Or you can leave them feeling heard, respected, and valued.

The mistake may have been unavoidable. The response rarely is.

And perhaps that's the question every leader should ask when the next complaint arrives:

Are we managing the problem or are we managing the customer's trust?

The writer is a certified hospitality trainer and founder of Outstanding Solutions Afrika, a boutique hospitality and tourism consulting firm dedicated to transforming service excellence.