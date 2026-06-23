Somalia: South West State Leader Meets UN Officials to Discuss Governance and Stability

23 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia, June 23 — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, known as Adan Madobe, held talks with senior United Nations officials in Baidoa on Tuesday, focusing on governance, political developments and efforts to strengthen stability in the region.

The delegation from the UN office in Somalia was led by Vikram Parekh, head of political affairs for the United Nations in Somalia, and Morgan Dube, the UN political affairs chief for South West State.

According to a statement from the regional administration, the meeting at the presidential palace in Baidoa was attended by senior South West State officials, including the director of the presidency, and discussed enhancing cooperation between the regional government and the United Nations.

The talks also focused on accelerating state-building efforts and improving overall stability across South West State.

UN officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the administration, particularly in strengthening state institutions, promoting reconciliation and advancing an inclusive political process, the statement said.

Adan Madobe thanked the United Nations for its continued support to Somalia and underscored the importance of deepening cooperation to achieve lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.