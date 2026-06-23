Somalia: South West State Leader Meets UN Officials to Discuss Governance and Stability

Baidoa, Somalia, June 23 — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, known as Adan Madobe, held talks with senior United Nations officials in Baidoa on Tuesday, focusing on governance, political developments and efforts to strengthen stability in the region.

The delegation from the UN office in Somalia was led by Vikram Parekh, head of political affairs for the United Nations in Somalia, and Morgan Dube, the UN political affairs chief for South West State.

According to a statement from the regional administration, the meeting at the presidential palace in Baidoa was attended by senior South West State officials, including the director of the presidency, and discussed enhancing cooperation between the regional government and the United Nations.

The talks also focused on accelerating state-building efforts and improving overall stability across South West State.

UN officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the administration, particularly in strengthening state institutions, promoting reconciliation and advancing an inclusive political process, the statement said.

Adan Madobe thanked the United Nations for its continued support to Somalia and underscored the importance of deepening cooperation to achieve lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.