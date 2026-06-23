Somalia: U.S. Resumes Air Strikes in Somalia After Brief Lull, Africom Says

VOA
23 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 23 — The United States has resumed air strikes in Somalia after a brief pause, carrying out a series of operations against Al-Shabaab militants in coordination with the Somali government, U.S. military officials said.

According to statements from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), American forces conducted air strikes on five separate days over the past week, targeting areas in southern Somalia, particularly around the port city of Kismayo, where the Islamist group has maintained strongholds for years.

The renewed strikes ended a month-long period during which no air attacks had been reported in the region, despite 2026 marking one of AFRICOM's most intensive years in Somalia in terms of the number and scale of operations against Al-Shabaab.

AFRICOM said the temporary lull did not reflect a suspension of military activities. In comments to Stars and Stripes, the command said its strikes are based on verified intelligence and are intended to achieve specific operational objectives while maximizing opportunities to support counterterrorism efforts.

The command added that the air campaign is aimed at enabling Somali forces to sustain ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency against the federal government for more than a decade.

Washington has stepped up support for Somalia's counterinsurgency campaign in recent years, with air strikes and intelligence assistance forming a key part of efforts to weaken the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

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