Somalia Welcomes U.S.-Iran Peace Deal, Praises Diplomatic Efforts

Mogadishu, June 23 — Somalia on Tuesday welcomed a memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran, describing it as a positive step toward reducing tensions, strengthening dialogue and promoting regional stability.

In a statement issued in Mogadishu, the Somali government praised both countries for choosing diplomacy and negotiations as a means to ease tensions and advance peace.

Somalia also commended the efforts of Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, saying their support had contributed to the diplomatic breakthrough.

The Horn of Africa nation further acknowledged the role played by U.S. President Donald Trump in promoting peace efforts.

Mogadishu expressed hope that the understanding would be implemented in good faith and would help protect civilian lives, safeguard freedom of navigation and maritime commerce, and prevent further escalation in the region.

Somalia reiterated its commitment to diplomacy, respect for international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes, while welcoming all initiatives aimed at enhancing peace, security and stability in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.