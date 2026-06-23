Africa: Building Africa's Financial Future - CPF Group's Regional Growth Journey With KIFC

As Africa's financial landscape continues to evolve, Rwanda is positioning itself as a leading hub for cross-border investment and financial innovation through the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).

Reflecting growing confidence in this vision, CPF Group, a Nairobi-based East African financial services institution specialising in pension administration, investment management, and long-term capital mobilisation, has established its presence within the KIFC ecosystem, further reinforcing regional financial integration and collaboration across Africa.

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In this conversation, Dr. Hosea Kili, the CPF Group Managing Director shares insights into its regional growth ambitions, investment priorities, and the value of operating within Kigali's international financial ecosystem.

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With a footprint across East and Central Africa, how does CPF Group view the relevance of its presence in Rwanda in supporting regional growth and expanding financial inclusion across the continent?

Our presence in Rwanda reflects the CPF Group's long-term vision of building a truly regional financial services platform that supports inclusive economic growth across Africa. Rwanda has positioned itself as one of the continent's most progressive and business-friendly economies, with strong governance, a forward-looking regulatory environment, and a clear ambition to become a financial and investment hub for Africa.

For the CPF Group, establishing operations in Kigali strengthens our ability to serve regional markets more efficiently while expanding access to pension solutions, investment advisory, capital mobilisation, and financial empowerment initiatives. We believe financial inclusion is not only about access to financial products, but also about creating sustainable pathways for individuals, institutions, and businesses to participate meaningfully in economic growth.

Therefore, our presence in Rwanda serves as both a strategic gateway into the wider region and a platform through which we can contribute to deeper capital markets, cross-border investment opportunities, and long-term wealth creation across East and Central Africa.

Which sectors or opportunities is CPF Group prioritising for investment today, and what forms of capital or expertise are you deploying to unlock value in those markets?

The CPF Group is currently prioritising sectors that align with Africa's long-term economic transformation agenda and where there is a strong opportunity to generate both financial returns and social impact. These include infrastructure, real estate, pension-backed investments, financial services, affordable housing, technology-enabled financial solutions, and capital markets development.

A key focus for us is the mobilisation of patient capital, particularly through pension and institutional investments, to support sustainable development projects that require long-term financing. We believe African capital should increasingly play a central role in financing Africa's growth.

Beyond financial capital, the CPF Group brings deep expertise in pension administration, investment structuring, stakeholder engagement, capital advisory, and regional market development. Through our subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, we are also leveraging innovation, digital solutions, and cross-border collaboration to unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors across the region.

Our approach is anchored on sustainability, governance, and creating lasting economic value for both investors and communities.

What made the Kigali International Financial Centre an attractive jurisdiction for CPF Group, and how has joining KIFC strengthened your regional or international growth strategy?

The Kigali International Financial Centre stood out to CPF Group because of its strong institutional credibility, investor-friendly framework, regulatory efficiency, and strategic vision of positioning Rwanda as a globally competitive financial hub.

KIFC offers an ecosystem that aligns closely with our own ambitions of regional expansion, cross-border investment facilitation, and international collaboration. The environment provides confidence to investors while also creating a platform for firms like ours to structure and execute regional opportunities more effectively.

Joining KIFC has strengthened our growth strategy by enhancing our regional visibility, expanding our access to strategic networks, and positioning us within an ecosystem that encourages innovation, investment, and international best practice. It has also enabled us to engage more effectively with global partners, development institutions, and investors seeking credible entry points into African markets.

Most importantly, KIFC reinforces our belief that Africa's financial future will increasingly be driven by interconnected regional ecosystems rather than isolated national markets.

Since becoming part of KIFC, what milestones, successes, or outcomes has CPF Group achieved that demonstrate the value of being based in Kigali's international financial ecosystem?

Since establishing our presence within the KIFC ecosystem, CPF Group has strengthened its regional positioning and expanded strategic engagement across East and Central Africa. One of the key milestones has been the successful establishment and operationalisation of our Rwanda office, which now serves as an important regional hub for investment advisory and financial services activities.

We have also deepened relationships with regulators, financial institutions, capital market stakeholders, and private sector players within Rwanda and the broader region. This has enhanced our ability to explore cross-border investment opportunities and support institutional clients seeking regional solutions.

Additionally, being part of KIFC has elevated our international profile and reinforced investor confidence in our regional strategy. The ecosystem has provided a strong platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and participation in conversations shaping the future of African finance and investment.

For us, the value of Kigali extends beyond geography, it is about being part of a forward-looking financial ecosystem that supports innovation, credibility, and regional integration.

In closing, is there any additional insight you would like to share about CPF Group's regional impact, future priorities, or collaboration with KIFC that we have not touched on above?

At CPF Group, we see ourselves not just as a financial services provider, but as a long-term partner in Africa's economic transformation journey. Our focus going forward is to continue building strong regional institutions, mobilising local capital for development, and expanding solutions that improve financial security and economic participation for millions of Africans.

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We are particularly excited about the growing role of African financial centres such as KIFC in accelerating regional integration and positioning the continent as an increasingly attractive destination for global investment.

Our collaboration with KIFC reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and building globally competitive African financial ecosystems. As we look ahead, we remain committed to deepening our regional footprint, fostering strategic partnerships, and contributing meaningfully to the growth of resilient and inclusive economies across Africa.

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CPF Group's Kigali expansion strengthens Rwanda's financial hub status - KIFC

Jean-Marie Kananura, Chief Investment Officer at KIFC, emphasised the importance of such partnerships in advancing Rwanda's position as a regional financial hub.

"CPF Group's establishment within the KIFC ecosystem reflects growing confidence among Pan-African financial institutions in Rwanda as a gateway for investment and financial innovation across Africa. Their presence further strengthens the ecosystem by bringing expertise in investment advisory, capital mobilisation, and cross-border financial solutions, while advancing regional financial integration and the deepening of African capital markets," he said.

"Financial intermediaries such as CPF Group play a critical role in structuring capital, mobilising institutional investors, and unlocking alternative pools of long-term financing required to support Africa's growth and economic transformation."