Rwanda: I&M Bank, Aims Rwanda Partner to Drive Ai, Data Analytics and Youth Innovation

I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS Rwanda) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at driving innovation, strengthening professional capacity, and creating more opportunities for youth employment and economic growth.

The partnership provides a framework for collaboration in key areas including financial modelling, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

Through the agreement, both institutions will combine their expertise to develop professional training programmes, conduct applied research, and promote STEM education and inclusion in Rwanda and across Africa.

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Speaking after the signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank Rwanda, Benjamin Mutimura, said the partnership aligns with the bank's mission of creating meaningful social impact by investing in people and innovation.

"We believe we have a responsibility to transform the society in which we operate. As part of our mission, we committed ourselves to impacting two million lives, a target we expect to achieve by the end of this year. However, transforming the market begins with equipping our own staff with the right skills and knowledge," he said.

Mutimura noted that financial institutions manage vast amounts of sensitive customer data, making investment in advanced technology and cybersecurity skills increasingly important.

"Banks hold enormous volumes of client information, comparable in sensitivity to medical records. Failure to adequately protect that data can have serious consequences," he said.

"With Africa's young population and growing access to technology, we have a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and develop the expertise needed to take the continent to the next level."

The partnership will focus on several strategic areas, including providing work-integrated learning opportunities for AIMS students and alumni within I&M Bank Rwanda.

It will offer professional training and certification programmes for bank employees in emerging technologies, organising hackathons and innovation competitions to solve industry challenges, and conducting STEM outreach initiatives with a strong emphasis on gender equality and inclusion.

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Under the agreement, I&M Bank Rwanda will provide financial support, mentorship, and professional development opportunities, while AIMS Rwanda will deliver customised training programmes, research collaboration, and innovation initiatives.

Both institutions have also committed to promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, diversity, equal opportunity, and sustainable practices.

Prof. Sam Yala, President of the AIMS Network and AIMS Rwanda Centre, said the institution's vision extends far beyond mathematics education.

"When people hear about AIMS, they immediately think of mathematics and often assume graduates will become teachers, which is important because society needs educators. However, our broader mission is to produce problem-solvers who can address real societal challenges,"

"The partnership we are signing today creates another opportunity to ethically strengthen the safety and security of financial transactions through innovation and scientific knowledge."

Dr. Charles Mberi Kimboli, Director of AIMS Rwanda, described the agreement as a significant milestone for youth empowerment.

"The partnership is comprehensively detailed in the document we have signed, but more importantly, it outlines a shared vision for the nation by bringing our institutions together to create greater opportunities and impact for young people," he said.

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The agreement will remain in force for an initial period of five years, with the possibility of renewal by mutual consent, reflecting the shared commitment of both institutions to harness mathematical sciences and technology to advance financial services and community development.

The collaboration also complements I&M Bank Rwanda's iMara Academy, the bank's flagship leadership and talent development programme.

Through Work-Integrated Learning opportunities, professional certifications, and research collaboration with AIMS Rwanda, the academy will be strengthened with expertise in mathematical sciences, data analytics, and emerging technologies.

The partnership is expected to equip bank employees and future industry leaders with both technical competencies and the innovative mindset needed to drive transformation in Rwanda's financial services sector while contributing to the country's broader digital economy agenda.