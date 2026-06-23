Rwanda: When Young People Marry Early, Readiness Matters Even More

When young people still choose marriage, society should pay attention. Recent figures show that marriages involving people under 21 rose sharply from 55 cases in 2024 to 921 in 2025. That is a major increase, and it deserves more than a legal or statistical conversation. It also deserves a social one.

Also read: Marriage readiness should begin before the wedding

While some societies are moving away from early commitment, many young Rwandans are still choosing it. So, when young Rwandans still show interest in marriage, family, and commitment, that should not be dismissed. It tells us something important: the idea of building a life together still matters.

ALSO READ: Why marriage preparation is the foundation of good parenting

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But the next question is deeper. Are these young couples ready for what marriage actually requires?

Marriage is not only two people liking each other, choosing each other, or feeling emotionally connected in the moment. It is a daily system of decisions, responsibilities, communication, patience, sacrifice, money, family expectations, career pressure, and emotional maturity.

Also read: A generational curse that can be averted

The younger the couple, the more important this readiness becomes.

Many young people enter relationships with enthusiasm, hope, and strong emotions. That is natural. But emotion alone cannot carry a marriage. Love may bring two people together, but self-awareness and discipline help them stay together with respect.

Before a young person asks, "Is this the right person for me?" they must also ask, "Do I understand myself enough to become the right partner?"

This is where many couples need support. They may not know how to discuss difficult questions before marriage. They may avoid conversations about roles, finances, family involvement, future children, personal habits, or career ambitions because they fear conflict or do not want to spoil the happiness of the moment.

But silence before marriage often becomes pressure after marriage.

A young man or woman may say yes to everything before the wedding out of love, excitement, fear, pressure, or the desire to please. But agreement without honesty is not readiness. It is delay. The real issues will still appear later, but by then they may come with disappointment, resentment, and family involvement.

This is why mentorship matters.

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Young couples do not only need advice on how to plan a wedding. They need guidance on how to build a life. They need older, wiser, responsible people who can help them ask questions they may not know how to ask. Not to control their decisions, but to help them understand the seriousness of the decision they are making.

This mentorship should include both marriage and career.

Many young couples are not only beginning married life; they are also beginning professional life. They may still be studying, searching for work, starting businesses, or trying to build financial stability. That means they are carrying two major journeys at the same time: relationship growth and career growth. Very few people talk to them about both at once.

If they do not learn how to support each other, these two journeys can compete. But if they receive the right guidance, they can join hands and grow together. A young couple can learn how to communicate about money, encourage each other's ambitions, manage pressure, and make decisions as partners instead of opponents.

Marriage at a young age should not be treated only as a risk. It can also be an opportunity if it is supported by awareness, honesty, mentorship, and preparation.

The rise in young marriages shows that commitment still has value. Now the task is to make sure commitment is not entered blindly.

A wedding makes two people visible as a couple. Readiness helps them survive as one.

If Rwanda wants strong families, the conversation should not start after problems appear. It should begin before marriage, when young people still have time to know themselves, ask honest questions, seek mentorship, and build the foundation before the pressure arrives.